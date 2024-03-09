Each NFL offseason presents a pivotal opportunity for teams to enhance their rosters. They can shore up weaknesses and execute strategic maneuvers that could propel them toward championship contention. For the New Orleans Saints, the upcoming 2024 offseason is laden with pressure to make impactful decisions. Recall that they narrowly missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2023. One trade, in particular, emerges as the perfect move that could catapult the Saints to new levels: the acquisition of Diontae Johnson.
The Saints' 2023 Season
With the addition of former Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr in the offseason, the Saints entered the 2023 season as prime contenders for the AFC South title. However, their journey was marked by a series of highs and lows. It culminated in a failure to clinch a playoff spot after a 9-8 performance.
The record merely scratches the surface of the Saints' season. Their offense grappled with inconsistency, struggling to convert yardage into points. Carr, often visibly frustrated, faced criticism from the Superdome crowd. Sure, the team secured victories against opponents with 10 or more losses. However, they faltered in close contests against future playoff contenders like the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. This ultimately led to their missing a postseason berth.
Despite the challenges of the regular season, the Saints now stand at the precipice of the offseason. They are armed with opportunities to fortify their roster through the NFL Draft, free agency, and potential trades. Historically less active in the trade market, the Saints last acquired running back Mark Ingram in October 2021. However, strategic acquisitions could be the catalyst for a franchise in dire need of rejuvenation. Here we will look at the perfect trade target for the Saints in the forthcoming offseason.
The Saints' Offseason Outlook
Take note that the NFL just awarded the New Orleans Saints three compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. These are all slated for the fifth round (picks 167, 169, and 174). These additional draft assets serve as compensation for players lost to free agency in the previous offseason. Defensive tackle David Onyemata, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and linebacker Kaden Elliss are among these players.
How will the Saints utilize these supplementary picks? Their track record suggests a propensity for trading up to target players in earlier rounds. Over the past three draft classes, the Saints have amassed six compensatory picks, all of which have been leveraged in trades orchestrated by general manager Mickey Loomis. We think, however, that the Saints should also strongly consider using these picks in trading for proven and experienced playmakers.
Here we will look at the perfect trade that the New Orleans Saints must complete during this year's 2024 NFL offseason.
Trade for Diontae Johnson
Saints get: WR Diontae Johnson
Bills get: 2024 third-round draft pick
In a proposed trade scenario, the Saints would secure wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers. This could happen in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick.
Keep in mind that the Steelers' offseason plans remain uncertain. These are primarily contingent on their quarterback situation. Yes, Johnson hasn't posed as many issues as other Steelers receivers. That said, reports suggest he's discontent and potentially available for trade, albeit not actively shopped by Pittsburgh.
Johnson's most prolific season was in 2021, where he amassed 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns on 107 catches. As he enters the final year of his contract, the Steelers might consider trading him rather than risk losing him in free agency without compensation.
Despite the Saints' salary cap constraints, historical precedent indicates they remain open to significant moves. With Michael Thomas possibly fully departing in free agency, Johnson could seamlessly slot in as a complementary piece to Chris Olave. His manageable $10 million cap hit could be further optimized through a contract extension.
New Energy
The addition of Johnson would infuse the Saints' offense with renewed vigor and versatility. His speed, agility, and ability to generate yards after the catch would bolster the receiving corps. It would also diversify offensive strategies. Pairing Johnson with Thomas would create a formidable tandem, supported by Alvin Kamara in the backfield and an improved offensive line.
In essence, trading for Johnson would not only address a pressing need for the Saints. It would also invigorate their offensive dynamics, positioning them for success in the upcoming season.
Looking Ahead
The New Orleans Saints will navigate through the complexities of the 2024 NFL offseason. We would love to see them make a bold move like acquiring Diontae Johnson. That could be just what they need to take their team to the next level. With a solid foundation in place and key players already on their roster, adding Johnson could be the missing piece that propels them into playoff contention and beyond. The time is now for the Saints to make this perfect trade and set themselves up for success in the upcoming season.