The Pittsburgh Steelers are steeped in history and tradition. As such, the upcoming 2024 offseason emerges as a pivotal juncture for the franchise. They have a chance to execute a bold move that could redefine their 2024 trajectory. Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Steelers stand at a crossroads. A prime trade opportunity looms on the horizon. This can infuse vitality into their offense and propel them back into contention for championship glory.
The Steelers' 2023 Season
The 2023 season proved tumultuous for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They endured offensive struggles, the mid-season dismissal of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, and the ascension of Mason Rudolph to the starting quarterback role. December also witnessed unexpected losses to two-win teams. This fueled speculation about the future of head coach Mike Tomlin.
Nevertheless, true to form, the Steelers rallied late in the season. They managed to clinch another non-losing record and secure a playoff berth with their 10-7 tally.
As the postseason dust settles, it's time for Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan to roll up their sleeves. Sure, the Steelers remain poised to vie for the AFC North crown next season. However, they must first navigate the intricacies of free agency and the draft.
The Steelers' Offseason Outlook
Historically, the Steelers adopt a measured approach to the trade market and early free agency.
Yes, the franchise remains open to acquiring elite talent. Still, exemplified by the acquisition of standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2019, it refrains from extravagant spending. Given their cap constraints, the Steelers should focus on the second and third waves of free agency.
In the event Khan can muster significant cap space, the Steelers may target premier cornerbacks like Jaylon Johnson or Stephon Gilmore. Pursuing cornerbacks on expiring contracts also presents a viable option to address their secondary. They can consider guys like Charvarius Ward or Jonathan Jones. Of course, there's also the promising potential of rookie Joey Porter Jr.
Realistically, the Steelers should secure free agent bargains. Players like cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, linebacker Bobby Wagner, pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, and defensive lineman Denico Autry emerge as feasible targets.
Having said all those, though, quarterback continues to remain a wildcard for Pittsburgh. Yes, reports suggest the Steelers maintain faith in Pickett. However, his lackluster performance and subsequent benching cast doubt on their conviction. Tomlin's preference for Rudolph in the playoffs hints at a divergence from Pickett's potential. Should a quarterback with higher upside, such as Justin Fields, become available, Pittsburgh may explore the possibility of fortifying their quarterback arsenal.
Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Pittsburgh Steelers must complete during this year's 2024 NFL offseason.
Trade for Justin Fields
Steelers get: QB Justin Fields
Bears get: QB Kenny Pickett and a future late-round draft pick
Securing the right quarterback stands as a pivotal concern for all NFL teams. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, addressing this issue could shape their 2024 season profoundly. With Pickett's struggles and the uncertainty surrounding Mason Rudolph's future as a free agent, the quarterback position looms as a significant question mark. Failure to secure a competent starting quarterback could undermine the Steelers' prospects for the upcoming season before they even kick off. The imperative next step for the Steelers is to pursue a new quarterback who will, at the very least, provide robust competition for Pickett and potentially Rudolph.
Since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Steelers' quarterback situation has been subpar. It has become the primary obstacle hindering the team's progress. Recognized as the most crucial position in football, the absence of a proficient signal-caller severely compromises a team's competitiveness. To realize their aspirations of becoming genuine Super Bowl contenders soon, the Steelers must effectuate a substantial upgrade at quarterback. The acquisition of Justin Fields could represent a decisive stride toward remedying this critical deficiency.
Fields the Answer?
Since his selection by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields has navigated a fluctuating trajectory in his career. Renowned for his mobility, Fields has encountered challenges in the passing game. That's albeit displaying glimpses of promise for the future. Keep in mind that his tenure with the Bears was marred by inadequate offensive line protection and subpar coaching staff. These factors may have hindered his development.
The reality is that the Steelers cannot afford to wait for Pickett's maturation or rely on fortuitous quarterback acquisitions. Remember that defensive stalwarts such as Cam Heyward, TJ Watt, and Minkah Fitzpatrick are nearing the twilight of their primes. As such, the Steelers' Super Bowl window may be rapidly closing. Urgency dictates that the Steelers capitalize on this opportune moment to position themselves as formidable contenders.
Should the Steelers secure a quarterback of at least average caliber, they could emerge as a formidable force in the forthcoming season. Fields is worth the roll of the dice here. He possesses the athleticism to inject a new dimension into the Steelers' offense. His agility would also alleviate pressure on a burgeoning offensive line. Meanwhile, his arm strength presents an asset, albeit accompanied by areas for improvement in decision-making.
Looking Ahead
In sum, the Steelers stand at a pivotal juncture as they navigate the intricate web of offseason maneuvers. Acquiring Justin Fields represents not only a strategic upgrade at the quarterback position. It also a symbolic commitment to revitalizing the franchise's championship aspirations. As they tread the path toward the 2024 season, the Steelers must remain vigilant. They must recognize the urgency to fortify their roster and seize the fleeting opportunity to contend for Super Bowl glory. With the potential addition of Fields, the Steelers could redefine their trajectory, injecting newfound optimism into their storied legacy.