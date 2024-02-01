Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin got good news in a message from the team's owner.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling after a first-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that showed how far they still have to go in their chase for championship number seven.

Owner Art Rooney's team has a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason, and whether or not to retain Coach Mike Tomlin is arguably the biggest. Recently it was revealed that the team is still weighing its options with running back Najee Harris.

An extension for Coach Mike Tomlin was also discussed recently.

Now that the offseason is almost in full swing, Rooney took time out to share his honest thoughts on Tomlin's potential future with the team (plus a stern message regarding his expectations).

Rooney's Offers Bold Take on Steelers, Tomlin's Future

Rooney II succeeded his father Art in owning the Steelers. He's been president of Pittsburgh's NFL team since 2003 and has owned them since 2017.

In an article posted on Steelers.com, he shared his innermost thoughts on whether Tomlin still has what it takes to run the team next year and beyond.

“I think the players still respond to Mike. That's No. 1,” said Rooney to the official Pittsburgh Steelers website.

“He still has the key characteristics that we saw when we hired him. He can keep the attention of a group of 20-year-olds for a whole season, keep them in the fight the whole way. Still feel good about Mike. Obviously if I didn't, we'd make a change. If Mike wasn't able to lead us to a championship, he wouldn't be here. That's why he's here.”

Steelers' Championship Drought

The Steelers have made the playoffs in 34 of their 89 seasons in the National Football League, with six titles to their name.

Despite their standing as an elite NFL franchise, they haven't won a title since 2008, when Ben Roethlisberger and Tomlin led the way to a win over the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Tomlin's team has a long way to go in order to match the 2008 team, but Rooney sounds encouraged that the legendary coach has what it takes to get the job done.