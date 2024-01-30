Who will be the Steelers' QB1?

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have big decisions to make for the NFL Offseason. They need to decide whether or not they are staying with Mike Tomlin after their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. Other decisions of the same importance also need to be addressed by owner Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan. One big decision involves their quarterbacks. Will they stay with Mason Rudolph or choose to be more patient and develop Kenny Pickett?

Art Rooney II has made it clear that they ‘still believe‘ in Kenny Pickett, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. One would think that this means letting Mason Rudolph go but that is not at all the case. The Steelers owner still wants Rudolph to play for them as well. They are heavily stressing that their goal is to better the quarterback play in the coming months.

Rudolph was slotted in during the last four games of the season. During that span of time, he got 719 passing yards on a 74.9% completion percentage. This also got the Steelers three trips to the end zone because of his elite ability to find open weapons. Not to mention, he did not throw an interception during the regular season. However, all of that came to a crashing end against the Bills.

Pickett, on the other hand, was able to produce 2,070 yards for the Steelers with a completion percentage of 62% throughout 12 games. These all led to six touchdowns which boosted their chances of winning games. He still threw four picks during the season which could be a big drawback.

Who do you think is getting the Steelers' QB1 position next year?