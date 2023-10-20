The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) has just released the 2023-24 Preseason Men’s and Women’s Basketball All-GCAC Teams as well as the Predicted Order of Finish for the conference, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. Both lists were selected by the GCAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Councils.

Philander Smith College's Raymond Reece was selected as the Men's Preseason Player of the Year. Reese returns to the Panthers as a sophomore after a storied season as he led his team to the 2023 Hope Credit Union Men’s Basketball Championship title game against Tougaloo College. Togaloo won in a tight 62-61 contest to secure their second straight conference title. Nevertheless, Philander Smith is projected to finish at the top of the conference as they boast an impressive championship-tested roster and two players selected on the All-GCAC first and second teams.

Philander Smith also boasts a talented women's basketball team that is expected to be competitive in the conference. Lady Panthers star Myia Yelder was named the Preseason Player of the Year. Yelder, entering her senior year, had an outstanding season last year. She averaged 16.4 points per game and led the Lady Panthers to the 2023 Hope Credit Union Women’s Basketball Championship where they lost to Rust College 51-50. However, the team's incredible level of play secured them a spot in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women’s Basketball Opening Round for the first time in the history of the program. The Lady Panthers were eliminated from the conference after a 79-48 loss to Montana Western

The 2024 Hope Credit Union Men's and Women's Basketball Championship, hosted by GCAC, will take place at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Stillman College is one of the conference's newest members.

The preseason awards list is below.

Men’s Basketball Preseason All-GCAC

Player of the Year

Raymond Reece, Philander Smith University

First Team

Raymond Reece, Philander Smith University

Antonio Patterson, Tougaloo College

Tyrus Crawford, Dillard University

Naythan Shaw-Clarke, University of the Virgin Islands

Ethelbert Anum, Talladega College

Second Team

Christione Rufus, Philander Smith University

Jalil Langston, University of the Virgin Islands

Devin Daniels, Southern University at New Orleans

Catthadious Moore, Rust College

Andre’ Brunt, Tougaloo College

Men's Predicted Order of Finish

1. Philander Smith University

2. Dillard University

3. Fisk University

4. Tougaloo College

5. Wiley College

6. Oakwood University

7. Talladega College

8. Southern University at New Orleans

9. Rust College

10. University of the Virgin Islands

Women’s Basketball Preseason All-GCAC

Player of the Year

Myia Yelder, Philander Smith University

First Team

Mya Yelder, Philander Smith University

Nekaya Williams, Oakwood University

Diamond Hawthorne, Wiley College

Treneisha Adams, Oakwood University

Dasia, Turner, Philander Smith University

Second Team

Niya McGuire, Rust College

Zipporah Davis, Fisk University

Sharisse Bridges, Tougaloo College

Anayah Davis, Fisk University

Morgan Williams, Tougaloo College

Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Rust College

2. Philander Smith University

3. Fisk University

4. Wiley College

5. Tougaloo College

6. Dillard University

7. Talladega College

8. Oakwood University

9. Southern University at New Orleans

10. University of the Virgin Islands