Amid an exciting start to the WNBA season with record-breaking viewership, a fierce battle for Rookie of the Year has unfolded between Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky. Both Reese and Clark displayed their star power by earning spots on the WNBA All-Star 12-woman team. Their achievements have not gone unnoticed, as Los Angeles Sparks star Lexie Brown credited them with elevating the league's visibility.

Brown was recently in Gil’s Arena and praised the two young stars for their contributions to the game and the league.

The Sparks guard was asked about the impact of the duo on the WNBA. The 29-year-old highlighted the difference in how rookies were treated in the early years of the WNBA compared to the present day.

Rookies are now treated better said Lexie Brown

“My favorite part about all this is seeing the rookies on the floor. and like everyone has always wondered, why doesn't the college fandom follow them when they get to the pros. Because for so many years rookies were just buried on the bench, they're confidence crushed, snuffed out and then the next season they're like oh well you're not good enough so we're gonna just cut you, or we're going to put you on another team because we don't think you belong here, we don't think you're good enough. So I've just been really excited for the young players getting an opportunity early.”

“I mean I’d barely played my rookie season. I wish I had the opportunity to get on the court my rookie year,” she continued.

Since Reese and Clark joined the league, attendance has reached new heights. The two stars have shattered various TV viewership records. The Las Vegas Aces' game against the Indiana Fever drew the largest WNBA crowd ever, with 20,366 fans at the T-Mobile Arena.

“Yeah it’s been everything – I mean you see like other players are benefiting from it. It’s not just them, it’s not just this rookie class.” Brown said.

This increase in popularity was also evident in the WNBA All-Star voting. Last year, A'ja Wilson received the most votes with 95,860. This year, Caitlin Clark led with 700,735 votes, while Angel Reese, who ranked fifth, garnered 381,518 votes, surpassing Wilson's top vote count from the previous year.

How Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are doing in the league so far

Clark and the Fever are finding their rhythm after a challenging season start. They faced a tough schedule with 11 games in 20 days, beginning with five consecutive losses, but have improved to 8-13. Clark leads her team in assists (7.1) and steals (1.3), while also averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Chicago's Angel Reese was the only other rookie to earn All-Star honors. She secured her spot during an impressive 11-game double-double streak, setting a WNBA single-season record. The previous record of nine double-doubles in a season was held by Candace Parker in 2015.

Reese has been compared to other WNBA stars recently. In an 88-87 win over Indiana on June 23, she posted a career-high 25 points and 16 rebounds. Reese is just the second rookie since A’ja Wilson to achieve at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game.

WNBA All-Star vs Team USA

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game, where rookies Clark and Reese will compete against the Team USA roster selected for the Paris Olympics. It's an opportunity for them to showcase their skills and prove themselves against established stars.

Joining Clark and Reese on the roster are Nneka Ogwumike, DeWanna Bonner, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell. The lineup also features standout players such as Brionna Jones, Allisha Gray, Dearica Hamby, Jonquel Jones, Kayla McBride, and Arike Ogunbowale.

The remaining players who secured spots in the top 10 included Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Sabrina Ionescu, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Breanna Stewart. With these six already securing spots on Team USA, the head coaches were tasked with selecting the group from the next 36 top candidates.