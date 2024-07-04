The Detroit Pistons finally filled the biggest void of the offseason this week with the hiring of JB Bickerstaff, the former Cavaliers head coach who spoke about the “great basketball history” of the Pistons franchise.

Meanwhile, Detroit brought in the man being called the ‘MVP Of The Summer' in free agency to man the small forward position.

It's been an eventful spring and summer to say the least for the Pistons, who haven't won a playoff series in over a decade. Now, Detroit is staring down the barrel of a gaping hole in the middle of its starting lineup, one that could determine whether Detroit has another losing season or competes for a playoff spot this upcoming season.

The Pistons Need More Size And Rebounding Up Front

Earlier this week Pistons fans were caught off-guard by the news that former number two overall pick and budding young center James Wiseman signed a free agent deal with the rival Indiana Pacers.

Wiseman had worked tirelessly on his post skills and ability to hold position down low, setting himself up for a potential breakout season with the Pacers.

Owner Tom Gores and the Pistons appeared tied to Isaiah Stewart, a “three and D” type of big man who has been wildly inconsistent and injury prone, over the huge ball of potential that is the current version of James Wiseman.

When the smoke cleared, the Pistons were left holding the bag with only Jalen Duren and Stewart, two undersized big men, to hold down the fort in the paint against the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Myles Turner, Wiseman, Mitchell Robinson and other monsters currently manning the post in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Needless to say, the Pistons are now expected to scan the bargain bin looking for another rotational big man that they can add to the mix.

Considering that Gores said this offseason that the Pistons are just as concerned with developing their young players as they are with winning, Pistons fans should feel concerned. Detroit needs immediate help and Gores' front office has not provided enough of it yet.

Duren plays like Ben Wallace at times in the post as an undersized big man but he isn't quite up to snuff as a top tier front line player just yet.

Without added help, Duren's durability concerns could pop up again this season as he battles larger centers in the post trying to keep them off the boards with very little help.

Big Man Options For Detroit In Free Agency

The Pistons might have to swing a sign-and-trade deal to land a rim protector, rebounder and backup big man to pair with Stewart and Duren because there isn't a whole lot of buzz at this point in time about Detroit possibly signing someone.

Dario Saric of the Golden State Warriors would be an effective stop-gap option, but he's unlikely to come to Detroit barring a big payday, something the Pistons likely don't want to commit to at this time.

NBA Reporter Brett Seigel shared a list of the best remaining free agents on Thursday. There are attractive options for Detroit but few analysts seem to think there's a great fit out there for the Pistons' backup center position.

At this point in time, the Pistons might have to blindfold Bickerstaff and throw a few darts at the wall to determine who to go after because it does not look promising for Detroit heading into next season in regards to putting together a team that won't get killed on the boards on a night-in, night-out basis. After all, Duren is only one man, and he doesn't have a Rasheed Wallace or Mehmet Okur or Elden Campbell next to him to take the heat off of him in a rough and tumble Eastern Conference.