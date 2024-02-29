Philadelphia Phillies fans are hoping for a third straight season with a deep postseason run. They lost in the World Series in 2022, and they followed that up with a loss in the NLCS last season. It seems like only a matter of time until they break through and capture a championship, though, and that starts in the Grapefruit League, where the Phillies play their spring training ball.
The Phillies have a loaded lineup capable of out-scoring any offense in the league. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner are all superstars, and the team even added Whit Merrifield – who was an All-Star last season – in free agency. In addition, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola form one of the best one-two punches out of any pitching staff in MLB. You can catch their spring training action on fuboTV.
Phillies 2024 spring training schedule
Feb. 24 @ Blue Jays – (W) 14-13
Feb. 25 vs. Yankees – (W) 4-0
Feb. 26 @ Red Sox – (L) 7-6
Feb. 27 @ Twins – (T) 3-3
Feb. 28 vs. Braves – (T) 7-7
Feb. 29 @ Blue Jays: 1:07 p.m. ET – MLB Network, fuboTV
March 1 vs. Marlins/@ Tigers (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET
March 2 vs. Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Philadelphia, fuboTV
March 3 @ Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 4 @ Blue Jays: 1:07 p.m. ET – MLB Network, fuboTV
March 5 vs. Orioles: 1:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Philadelphia+
March 7 @ Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 8 vs. Astros: 1:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Philadelphia+
March 9 vs. Blue Jays: 1:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Philadelphia, fuboTV
March 10 @ Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 11 vs. Yankees : 1:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Philadelphia, fuboTV
March 13 vs. Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Philadelphia+
March 14 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 15 @ Astros: 6:05 p.m. ET
March 16 @ Marlins: 1:10 p.m. ET
March 17 vs. Blue Jays: 1:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Philadelphia, fuboTV
March 18 @ Yankees/vs. Pirates (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Philadelphia+
March 19 @ Tigers: 6:05 p.m. ET
March 20 @ Orioles: 6:05 p.m. ET
March 21 vs. Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Philadelphia+
March 22 vs. Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Philadelphia+
March 23 @ Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET – ESPN+
March 24 vs. Blue Jays: 1:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Philadelphia+
March 25 vs. Rays: 12:05 p.m. ET
Phillies TV/streaming guide
NBC Sports Philadelphia has exclusive access to broadcasting Phillies games to the local market, and that stands true for spring training. Those games will be on fuboTV, but the games streamed on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will not be. In addition, MLB Network will cover the games on Feb. 29 and March 4, while ESPN+ will play the game on March 23.
