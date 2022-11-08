By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



Kyle Schwarber’s first season with the Philadelphia Phillies was a smashing success, and while the club fell short of a World Series victory, there was plenty to be excited about. A few days after the conclusion of the World Series, Schwarber sent a heartfelt message out to Phillies fans, thanking them for their support during his debut campaign in Philadelphia.

THANK YOU Philly for making our first year here so memorable! You guys were ELECTRIC! This was a special group and you guys kept us going until the very end! We can’t wait to make many more memories here with you guys! Thank you guys again!#RingTheBellpic.twitter.com/rZT1bBSiPc — Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12) November 8, 2022

It’s safe to assume Phillies fans will be eager to see the slugger back out on the field in 2023. And he’ll be plenty glad to be out there, too. Fans at Citizens Bank Park gave him a warm welcome to life in Philadelphia, and from his message, you can tell it meant a lot to Schwarber and his family.

During his first year with the team, Schwarber clubbed a National League-leading 46 home runs. He slashed .218/.323/.504 with 94 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 86 walks. He struck out 200 times, though, adopting a true boom-or-bust approach at the plate. Still, it was a career year for Schwarber, as he set personal bests with his tallies for home runs, RBI, runs, steals, and walks.

Kyle Schwarber signed a four-year, $79 million deal with the Phillies during the 2022 offseason. He made $19 million last year and will make $20 million in each of the next three seasons. He’ll be eligible for free agency after the 2025 MLB season.