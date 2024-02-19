Whit Merrifield was enamored with the idea of playing for the Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies made a strong addition to their infield by signing Whit Merrifield to a one-year contract. Upon his arrival in Philadelphia, Merrifield couldn't be happier joining the Phillies.

Merrifield signed an $8 million deal with the Phillies. He had admired the team from afar, watching their run to the NLCS. As he looked for his next team in free agency, Philadelphia offered Merrifield everything he was looking for, via Alex Coffey of The Philly Inquirer.

“The reputation of this team and clubhouse gets around. To be part of it was something I wanted to do,” Merrifield said. “Watching playoff games in Philadelphia, I wanted to be part of it. I wanted to see what the Bank was like during the playoffs.”

If it's the postseason Merrifield wishes for, the Phillies have had a knack for playing deep into playoffs recently. They advanced to the World Series in 2022 before making the NLCS in 2023. However both times, Philadelphia fell just short. The Phillies are hoping Whit Merrifield can help them get over the hump.

Merrifield playing for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023, appearing in 145 games. He hit .272 with 11 home runs, 67 RBI and 26 stolen bases. He earned the third All-Star nod of his career. Over Merrifield's entire eight-year MLB run, the infielder/outfielder has hit .284 with 90 home runs, 470 RBI and 201 stolen bases.

The Phillies are looking for Merrifield to bring some of that All-Star spark to Philadelphia. Another successful season would fulfil both the player and team's wish of a deep postseason run.