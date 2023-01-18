Jimmy Rollins made a lot of Philadelphia Phillies fans happy- and a lot of Atlanta Braves and New York Mets fans angry- during his 15 seasons in the City of Brotherly Love. Well, Rollins might be long retired and an advisor in the Phillies organization, but he’s still doing those things.

During an appearance on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Rollins was asked if he was ready to say the Phillies were the team to beat in the NL East in 2023. Here’s what Jimmy Rollins had to say, per New York Post Sports on Twitter.

“That’s tough. That is tough. I am ready to say that. Who’s to prove me wrong? I’m not on the field and those boys can go out there and beat everybody. If they believe like we believed, especially with the move of bringing over Trea Turner and some other arms that were big, they are just as good as anybody in that division.”

Jimmy Rollins said that the Phillies are “just as good as anybody” in the NL East.

Philadelphia, who won just 87 games to the Braves and Mets’ 101 apiece, advanced farther in the postseason than their NL East counterparts, making it to the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Fresh off of adding one of the top free agent shortstops, Trea Turner, and capable pitchers like Taijuan Walker, Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto, Jimmy Rollins believes the Phillies are poised to enjoy another strong season in 2023.

But the Mets, who spent more than anyone else in free agency, and the Braves, who upgraded at catcher while taking a hit at shortstop, will still be major factors in the NL East.

Jimmy Rollins just thinks the Phillies will be better.