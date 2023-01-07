By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off an intriguing trade on Saturday, acquiring closer Gregory Soto and utility man Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands. It also appears GM Dave Dombrowski had some inside information before deciding to bring in the two players.

Via Alex Coffey:

“Dombrowski mentioned that the Phillies got some “inside information” on Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens from David Chadd, who was the Tigers’ assistant GM before he joined the Phillies’ org this offseason. Chadd now works for the Phillies as a special assignment scout.”

Connections are always valuable in baseball. Dombrowski had one with David Chadd, who clearly told him the Phillies should consider Soto and Clemens. The move for Soto is the most intriguing one of the lot though because the southpaw is electric on the mound with a high 90s heater and can even touch triple digits. While he went just 2-11 in 2022 with 34 walks in 60.1 innings of work, the lefty notched 30 saves in 33 opportunities. The problem for Soto has always been command. He is a two-time All-Star and can truly be elite if he can throw strikes on a more consistent basis.

As for Clemens, his experience at the big league level is limited, making his debut last season. The son of Rogers Clemens hit .145 with five homers in 56 games. Clemens did slash .274 in Triple-A Toledo, though. The Phillies are coming off a World Series appearance and also signed Trea Turner to be their next franchise shortstop this offseason. They should be a contender again in 2023, even with Bryce Harper missing time after undergoing Tommy John.