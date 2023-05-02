Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Trea Turner has called both the East Coast and West Coast home during his tenure in MLB. Turner began his career with the Washington Nationals before getting traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent a season and a half in LA before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency this past offseason. Turner is set to make his return to Dodger Stadium on Monday with the Phillies, and he discussed one of the primary differences between the two teams, per Dodger Blue’s Matthew Moreno.

“I thought I fit in good, I really enjoyed it,” Turner said. “It’s definitely different. I think East Coast & West Coast is different for different reasons, or whatever it may be, but I liked it a lot. I tried going into it with open eyes & open mind. I had fun.”

There is a difference between East Coast and West Coast baseball. Trea Turner hinted at that being a key component as to what separates ball clubs like the Dodgers and Phillies. He’s experienced both brands of baseball and shined regardless of his circumstances. He’s arguably the best shortstop in the game, offering a unique blend of speed, power, and defense.

Turner will likely spend the remainder of his career in the east with Philadelphia. However, he can confidently claim that he’s experienced baseball in California on a consistent basis as well.

Trea Turner is set to receive a loud ovation at Dodger Stadium on Monday in his return. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM PST in Los Angeles.