By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300M dollar deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He recently discussed the decision behind choosing the Phillies in free agency. The 29-year old shortstop has faced skepticism in reference to the length of his contract, as some people are worried about his future productivity given the 11 years on his deal. But in similar fashion to Aaron Judge, Trea Turner is willing to bet on himself, per The Athletic.

“I could talk for a long time on this,” Turner responded to a question framed around late-30’s productivity. “I bet on myself all the time. That’s kind of why me and my family are in this situation. I bet on myself every step of the way. I’m a competitor. Whether it’s a board game or whatever, I don’t like losing. I’m going to compete for as long as I possibly can at the highest level I possibly can and I’ll just bet on myself every step of the way.”

Aaron Judge famously bet on himself prior to the 2022 season and ultimately earned a 9-year, $360M dollar deal with the New York Yankees. Trea Turner is confident and not worried about the future. He believes he will be able to get the job done for a long time.

Turner has emerged as arguably MLB’s best shortstop over the past few years. He is set to join a Phillies team that is fresh off of a World Series appearance. And Trea Turner is hoping to lead Philadelphia to a World Series victory in the near-future.