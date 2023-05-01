Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The general narrative that surrounded Trea Turner in free agency this past offseason was that he wanted to sign with an east coast team. Turner recently made an honest admission in regards to that narrative ahead of his return to Dodger Stadium on Monday, stating that he was open to entertaining two west coast teams (Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres) prior to signing with the Philadelphia Phillies, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya and Dodger Blue’s Matthew Moreno.

“I entertained one West Coast team, and I would’ve entertained another,” Turner told the LA media, via Moreno.

“Trea Turner said his communication with the Dodgers front office was straightforward throughout. Didn’t want to say he was surprised or disappointed that the Dodgers didn’t make more of a push for him, but said they definitely would’ve been among his top teams,” Ardaya shared on Twitter.

Turner also reportedly said the Dodgers never made an offer during the offseason.

The Dodgers could have used Trea Turner in 2023 without question. Gavin Lux, who was expected to replace Turner at shortstop, suffered a season-ending injury in spring training. Miguel Rojas, who replaced Lux, is returning from an injury of his own on Monday. LA’s shortstop uncertainty has led to Chris Taylor and even Mookie Betts receiving reps at the position.

In the end, Turner ended up moving out east and signing in Philadelphia. He enters play on Monday slashing .260/.300/.374 with a .674 OPS and two home runs. Despite his fairly mediocre start in 2023, Trea Turner is among the best players in the sport. He should be in line for a strong ovation at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.