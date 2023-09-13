The Philadelphia Phillies made an improbable run to the World Series last year, but ultimately fell just short against the Houston Astros. Philadelphia is having another good season this year and they have their eyes set on making the World Series again. The Phillies currently possess the top wild card spot in the National League and are one game up on the next closest team, the Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia isn't going to catch the scorching hot Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but the Phillies are definitely capable of making some noise with a wild card spot.

One thing that will be crucial for every team in the postseason is hitting their stride at the right time. It's not a matter of who the best team is all year long. There are 162 games in a baseball season, it's a long year. It comes down to which team is playing the best baseball at the right time. Luckily for the Phillies, shortstop Trea Turner seems to be heating up at the perfect time.

The Phillies lost a close one against the Braves on Tuesday in extra innings, but Trea Turner continued to stay hot with two big RBIs, with one coming on a solo homer in the 9th to tie the game. Philadelphia did lose the game, but Turner joined some elite company with that 9th inning home run.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

Trea Turner became just the third Phillies player ever to hit 11 home runs in a 13-game span, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The only other two players to do it are Ryan Howard (2006) and Mike Schmidt (1976).

This is a good time for Turner to heat up. If he keeps playing like this, the Phillies will be a tough out when the postseason rolls around.