Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper's 0-for-20 slump has reached alarming proportions. The two-time NL MVP resorted to drastic measures – he shaved his trademark beard on Wednesday.

When reporters asked Harper to comment on his new look, he didn't delve into specifics, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

“I mean, you guys know. Everybody knows,” Harper quipped.

Bryce Harper's ploy worked. He ended his career-high 0-for-20 futility with a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. The Phillies' 5-1 win, their 77th of the season, helped keep the Chicago Cubs (76-64) at bay for the No. 1 NL Wild Card spot.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Prior to Harper's slump-breaker, he hadn't recorded a hit since belting his 300th career home run on August 30. He thought swinging at too many bad pitches was the reason for his recent funk.

“Swinging at pitches out of the zone again. I do that, I'll hit .150 the last month, and it won't be good. Just to keep going,” Harper said.

Despite Bryce Harper's hitless streak, he turned down Phillies manager Rob Thomson's offer to take Wednesday off. Harper knows Philadelphia is in the thick of the NL Wild Card hunt. Not only that, but Trea Turner is also currently on the Phillies' paternity list to welcome his second child.

“Absolutely not. We're in the middle of this thing. Trea's not here .We've got to go,” Harper said.

Turner recently said Harper's scintillating August reminded him of the latter's first MVP season in 2015. Although the law of averages caught up with Bryce Harper, Phillies fans hope his new clean-shaven appearance will help him heat up in the postseason.