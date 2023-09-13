The Philadelphia Phillies had an eventful ninth inning during Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. With the Phillies trailing by one run in the bottom of the ninth, shortstop Trea Turner launched a solo blast to tie up the game for Philadelphia.

As Turner rounded the bases, two fans leaped out of the Citizens Bank Park seats and ran onto the field before quickly being apprehended by security guards.

Turner ties it and two fans run on the field. Total chaos pic.twitter.com/r2a8f6Je9s — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) September 13, 2023

The thrilling home run was part of a massive comeback for the Phillies, who at one point trailed 6-1 to the Braves but came all the way back to tie the game and send it into extra innings.

Unfortunately, once they got there, things didn't go according to plan, as the Braves eventually won the contest 7-6 in ten innings courtesy of a single from Atlanta outfielder Eddie Rosario.

The loss was a crushing one for the Phillies in their quest for an NL Wild Card spot. Philadelphia now finds itself fifteen games behind the Braves for first place in the NL East. With a magic number of just two, Atlanta can clinch the division with another win at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday.

The loss was part of what has been a relatively disappointing season for the Phillies following 2022's World Series appearance. Although Turner has rounded into form of late, the offseason signee struggled to begin his Philadelphia tenure and the team has been forced to play catch-up in the standings throughout most of the season.

The NL Wild Card games are slated to begin in early October.