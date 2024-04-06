The Philadelphia Phillies will finish their three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Phillies-Nationals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Phillies are looking to stack more wins after getting off to a bumbling start. Ultimately, they started on the right foot on Friday and hope to conclude it with a win on Sunday. The Phillies went 7-6 last season against the Nationals last season. However, they would prefer to replicate the 16-3 mark they had against them in 2022.
The Nationals are looking for more offense. Moreover, they are looking for any offense. Not scoring runs has been the issue early and was definitely a problem on Friday. Now, they hope to find ways to get on base and then drive them home.
Cristopher Sanchez will make the start for the Phillies and is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA. Significantly, he is coming off a start where he had five innings where he allowed two earned runs on five hits in a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds.
MacKenzie Gore will make the start for the Nationals. Recently, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two in a no-decision against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB Odds: Phillies-Nationals Odds
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+106)
Moneyline: -158
Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline: +134
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Phillies vs. Nationals
Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT
TV: Mid Atlantic Sports Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Phillies are a great team. Ultimately, we already know this from watching their long playoff runs over the last two seasons. But they need to get off to better starts, and it begins with their lineup.
Kyle Schwarber has been solid in the leadoff spot. So far, he is batting .286 with two home runs, five RBIs, and seven runs going into Saturday's game. Schwarber was also on a six-game hitting streak. Now, he hopes to keep his bat hot and get things going even more. Trea Turner has not gotten off to a good start. Sadly, he is hitting only .214 with two RBIs and four runs going into Saturday's action.
Going into Saturday's game, Bryce Harper was hitting .292 with three home runs, six RBIs, and four runs. Therefore, he looks to keep driving in runs and be a productive force in the lineup. J.T. Realmuto is hitting the ball but not driving in anyone. So far, he is hitting .304 with one home run, one RBI, and two runs.
These numbers speak to a larger problem. Unfortunately, the Phillies are leaving too many runners on the basepaths. They left 12 runners on the basepaths on Friday. Also, they left eight runners on Wednesday, five on Tuesday, and seven on Monday. Whether it's with runners on first and third or even with the bases loaded, the Phillies are not doing enough to get these runners home. It's something they have to rectify.
The Phillies will cover the spread if they can get better production with ducks on the pond. Then, they need a good outing from Sanchez.
Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Nationals are not a good team, and this often results in games where they cannot get anything going on offense. However, this team can still make some strides and has players who are capable of striking.
CJ Abrams is a great leadoff hitter. So far, he was hitting .321 with two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs going into Saturday's action. But Lane Thomas has been abysmal in the second spot. Somehow, he is hitting only .071 with four RBIs. Jesse Winker has been a good hitter in the third spot. Ultimately, he was batting .375 with two RBIs and two runs going into Saturday's action. Keibert Ruiz is looking to establish himself as a good-hitting catcher. As of now, he is having mixed results, as he had one home run, three RBIs, and one run going into Saturday's game.
The Nationals will cover the spread if they can get some good innings going. Also, they need a solid performance from Gore.
Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick
The Phillies look to capitalize on a perceived weaker opponent. While they took the first game, they have not always played consistent baseball against the Nats. But they have dominated Gore, as he is 0-2 with a 6.65 ERA over five appearances. This spells good things for the Phillies, who are looking to end the series on a high note. Look for the Phillies to get to Gore early and put the Nationals in a hole that is too big to climb out of. Consequently, this will spell doom for the Nationals and success for the Phillies, who cover the spread.
Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+106)