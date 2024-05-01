In reality, the entire Indiana Pacers squad should be blamed for Tuesday night's embarrassing 115-92 loss to the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks. However, two Pacers players in particular had especially lackluster outings.

Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith scored just 19 points combined, 10 points less than Bucks forward Bobby Portis. Portis, of course, only started because Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were both out with injuries.

Star Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton summarized it best postgame, via ESPN.

“We've just got to understand that they're a team that's on the brink of their season being done, and they're playing desperate, they're playing hard, as they should be,” Haliburton said. “At the end of the day, they outcompeted us tonight. They played harder. They played better. They kind of just dominated us in every facet of the game tonight.”

How did a mostly healthy team get so thoroughly outclassed by a squad missing both of its stars?

Pascal Siakam has slowed down in this series after getting off to a hot start for the Pacers

Siakam was red-hot to start the series, scoring 36 and 37 points in Game 1 and 2. The former Raptor couldn't keep it going, though, registering 17 in Game 3, 13 in Game 4, and 12 in Tuesday's Game 5,

Those last three performances are not what Indiana signed up for when it traded three players and three future picks to Toronto for the 30-year-old's services in January. Siakam averaged 21.7 points per game in the regular season, so to score under his normal output when the stakes get raised is nothing short of disappointing.

Furthermore, Siakam isn't the type of player who has elite non-scoring traits. The New Mexico State alum is a plus defender and rebounder, but he's not one of the league's top players in either category. For example, he only had four boards on Tuesday.

Haliburton, on the other hand, always has solid assist numbers. The 24-year-old led the league with 10.9 dimes per game in the regular season, to go with his 20.1 points. Even though he only scored 16 points on Tuesday, for example, he still led the squad with six assists. If nothing else, he can always be counted on to spread the ball and facilitate the offense.

If Siakam doesn't revert to his early-series form, the Pacers could be in trouble. Antetokounmpo and Lillard could both possibly return in Game 6, via ESPN.

“I don’t know how to answer that,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said when asked about their availability. “I know I hope. I think they’re very, very, very close.”

If either one of them returns, Indiana can't afford another subpar Siakam outing.

Aaron Nesmith didn't do much to help the Pacers

Nesmith is the type of player that isn't a star but is still a vital piece of his team. The Vanderbilt alum averaged 12.2 points on 49.6% shooting with 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists this season, which are respectable numbers for a role player.

However, Nesmith registered just 7 points on 3-for-9 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and three blocks across 27 minutes. The 24-year-old also had a game-low -22 plus-minus.

While it was impressive to lead all players in blocks, Nesmith didn't do much else to affect the game. Nobody is expecting him to carry the team, but to not even reach double-digit scoring is unacceptable from the 24-year-old. Good playoff teams don't have starters playing empty minutes, so Indiana will need him to step up to avoid an embarrassing collapse.