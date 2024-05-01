Netflix just released the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, Senna.

The series is based on the legendary Brazilian F1 driver, Ayrton Senna. The streaming platform first announced the show on its page in 2020. The series will have eight episodes, both in English and Brazilian Portuguese. The teaser shows Senna, played by Ferrari star Gabriel Leone who played Spanish aristocrat and driver Gabriel Leone, readying himself for a race in his car.

Around him, his team work on final adjustments before he hits the track. During the race, we can see clips of Senna's life from his childhood, his lovers and his racing career, shown on his helmet. The video also showcases his ability to race in the rain, for which he's famous. It ends with his win and the final line in Senna's voice saying, “This is unbelievable!”

The Legend of Ayrton Senna

Leone spoke to Collider last year about playing Senna in the upcoming biopic. He said that the series used an LED studio during the production, a big contrast to when he filmed Ferrari. The 2023 movie shot all of the racing scenes on a real track. The actor also praised Senna as the “biggest idol from Brazil” and hoped that the series would let the world know exactly how big a deal the driver is.

Starring along side Leone are Matt Mella as Alain Prost, the French retired F1 driver and current owner of Prost GP; Joe Hurst as F1 photographer Keith Sutton and Kaya Scodelario as the fictional journalist Laura.

The series' official logline says, “Behind every champion, there's a first lap. Gear up: Senna's inspiring journey is about to begin.” The streaming platform describes the show as portraying Senna as “the man behind the national hero,” and said that the series has the active participation of his family. Senna's sister, Viviane, said that their family is committed to telling the story that only a few people know.

“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him. The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented,” she stated.

Senna won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship in 1988, 1990 and 1991. He began his racing career from 1984 up to 1994 and won 41 races. He's one of the three Formula One drivers from Brazil to become World Champion. The other two are Nelson Piquet and Emerson Fittipaldi.

He won 41 Grands Prix and set 65 pole positions. He set the record for most number of pole position until 2006. When current Mercedes and future Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton equaled Senna's record. in 2017, the Senna family gifted him one of the Brazilian driver's racing helmets.

Senna died during an accident when he was leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, as part of the Williams team. His death led to many safety improvements following his accident. Some of these are more stringent head and neck support, focus on the car's safety with the introduction of the “survivor cell,” medical cars reaching any driver within 30 seconds and improvement of the track design.