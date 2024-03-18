The Detroit Pistons are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Pistons are coming off a brutal loss against the Miami Heat Sunday afternoon. Detroit lost their only game against the Celtics this season, but that was in overtime. Cade Cunningham finished with 31 points and nine assists in the loss. Jaden Ivey was right behind him with 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds. As a team, the Pistons shot just 47.2 percent from the field, and they made just 12 of their 19 free throw attempts. Quentin Grimes and Ausar Thompson are questionable for the game, but Cunningham should be able to suit up.
Boston is coming off a blowout win against the Washington Wizards, so there could be some tired legs. Boston has beaten the Pistons this season, and they put up 128 points in that game. Kristaps Porzingis had 35 points and eight rebounds in the win to lead the team. Jayson Tatum had 31 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds, as well. Boston shot just under 50 percent in the win, and they made 21 of 25 free throws in the win. Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis are all questionable for the game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pistons-Celtics Odds
Detroit Pistons: +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +810
Boston Celtics: -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -1350
Over: 225.5 (-108)
Under: 225.5 (-112)
How to Watch Pistons vs. Celtics
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Boston
Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pistons are not a great team, but the Celtics have their best four players questionable in this game. Detroit needs to take advantage of this. Without Brown, Tatum, Porzingis, and White, the Celtics are going to really, really struggle. Detroit should be able to put up some points, and they should be able to play some good defense. When making a decision in this game, keep a close eye on everyone who might sit out of this game for the Celtics.
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics are one of the best home teams in the NBA. They are 30-3 at TD Garden, so they are practically unbeatable in Boston. At home this season, the Celtics are scoring 123.5 points per game. That is a very impressive number, and Boston should have no problem producing it in this game. When they do score 120 points or more this season, they are 30-3. If they can have a good game offensively, they will cover this spread.
The Celtics are playing a bad team here, and their defense is going to prove it. Boston allows the sixth-fewest points per game while the Pistons score the ninth-fewest points per game. Boston is 29-3 when they allow less than 110 points on the season. I truly believe Boston will have another great offensive game on Monday night.
Final Pistons-Celtics Prediction & Pick
The Pistons are already a struggling team, and they have to go on the road for the second night of a back-to-back. I will not be betting on the Pistons in this game. I am going to take Boston to cover the spread.
Final Pistons-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -15.5 (-110)