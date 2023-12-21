Pistons players Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley III came through in the clutch for local families.

The Detroit Pistons are mired in a losing streak few could have ever expected for one of the NBA's most successful franchises. Coach Monty Williams' team started the season with two wins in three games and now the Pistons have lost 24 straight.

Former Celtics star Paul Pierce shared his thoughts on the losing streak, adding a bold declaration. Cade Cunningham produced a silver lining amid the team's 24th loss.

On Wednesday night, the Pistons and local families got some good news in the form of a heartwarming donation from two Pistons players and a local financial institution.

Bagley III, Burks' Generous Donation

Pistons power forward/center Marvin Bagley III and shooting guard Alec Burks teamed up with Michigan First Credit Union to pay off more than $80,000 in loans previously taken out by local families.

The event was posted by the Pistons' Detroit News beat writer Mike Curtis.

#Pistons center Marvin Bagley III announces that he and Alec Burks (who couldn’t be in attendance) have partnered with Michigan First Credit Union to pay off every loan (totaling more than $80,000) for approximately 18 families during the holiday season. pic.twitter.com/mXN4YxZyoo — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) December 21, 2023

“That's a W for the team for sure. Good show fellas,” one fan said on X after learning of the kind-hearted gesture.

“Good guy Marv,” another fan added.

“Absolute top notch guys giving back to the community! Let’s continue to support them thru this slump! Let’s go boys,” another fan said.

Pistons Hoping To End Streak Thursday

A home clash with the Utah Jazz on Thursday is an opportunity for the Pistons to improve upon their league-worst record, and to stop the 24-game streak once and for all.

The Jazz have lost four of their last five road games since beating the Trail Blazers in Portland last Thursday, giving Pistons fans hope that tomorrow could be the night Williams' team finally gets back in the win column.