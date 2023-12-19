The Pistons lost their 24th straight game as Cade Cunningham put on an offensive show.

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons lost their 24th straight game on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks in another frustrating contest for Coach Monty Williams' bunch.

The loss dropped Detroit's record to 2-25 on the season.

Cunningham previously had a frustrated reaction to the team's 23rd loss in a row. Cunningham's excellent Monday night performance came shortly after a four-point dud against the Philadelphia 76ers in another discouraging loss.

Pistons Star Explodes for 43 Points

It took less than a full game, just 44 minutes, for the former Oklahoma State Cowboy star Cunningham to reel off 43 points for Coach Williams' team in Atlanta. Unfortunately for Pistons fans, it came in a losing effort as Detroit lost by a final score of 130-124.

The Pistons have now lost six straight games to the Hawks dating back to October of 2022.

Cunningham also had seven rebounds and five assists on a night when recent injury returnee Bojan Bogdanovic added 25 points.

Pistons' Quest to End Losing Streak Continues

The Pistons are set to return home to face the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 7 pm. Two days later, they'll hit the road in a quest to face the Nets in Brooklyn on Saturday, December 23.

A Tuesday, December 26 home game against the Nets at Little Caesars Arena will conclude the Pistons' two-game set against their Eastern Conference rivals.

The Pistons have shown little if any sign of breaking their now-infamous streak after Trae Young and the Hawks knocked off Detroit on Monday. Young had 31 points in yet another winning effort against a hapless Pistons team that appears bound for the draft lotto yet again.