The Philadelphia 76ers clinched the No. 7 seed of the NBA Playoffs by the hair of their chins. But they're participating in the postseason. Despite that, some rumors are floating around for the offseason already revolving around Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons.
Nothing is set in stone, but reports indicate that Harris is unlikely to return to the 76ers next season, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Although rumors indicate that Tobias Harris will garner plenty of interest in free agency, many believe the Pistons are the team most interested in the veteran forward.
“Tobias Harris may be as good as gone. The power forward's tenure with the 76ers is expected to end once their postseason run concludes. Several NBA executives believe there's a chance he'll land with the Detroit Pistons in free agency. But there are several other teams interested in the 13th-year veteran with career averages of 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. Playing in Philadelphia has been unsettling for him over [the] years. And he'll undoubtedly take the blame if there's an early exit from the playoffs this year.”
The buzz around Harris has been growing louder throughout the course of the season. He's due to hit free agency this offseason. The 76ers are going to have a ton of cap space and they're more likely to pursue a superstar name during the offseason.
As for the Pistons, they're aiming to rebuild the roster and become a playoff contender once again sometime down the road. They have some solid young players who have a ton of potential. Bringing in some decent veterans could really help develop the young guys which could be a huge payoff in the long run.
Possible teams in the mix for Tobias Harris outside of Pistons
Tobias Harris' best bet next season is likely with a franchise that's in the process of getting back on track. He's a solid veteran forward who can produce decent numbers while serving as a veteran leader for a young roster. So it makes sense why the Pistons would be interested in him. But who else could be in the mix?
The rumors indicate that “several teams” are interested in Tobias Harris. But the three other teams stand out as potential suitors. The Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, and Portland Trail Blazers.
All three of those teams are in a similar situation as the Pistons. They have a young core that could use some veteran help next season. Harris could play well for the Wizards, as he'd be a great compliment to Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole. Meanwhile, he'd be a great asset for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurts, but San Antonio should prioritize finding a point guard. Lastly, Tobias Harris could serve as a solid rotational piece behind Jerami Grant in Portland.