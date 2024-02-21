The Detroit Pistons visit the Indiana Pacers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Pistons two wins away from reaching a double-digit win total, and they have lost their last three games. The Pistons have played the Pacers twice this season, and they lost both games. In the two games, the Pistons have been led by Cade Cunningham. He is scoring 27.0 points per game to go along with 6.0 assists against the Pacers this season. Jaden Ivey is averaging 21.5 points per game in his two games played. Jalen Duren has played just one game against Indiana, but he recorded a double-double in that game. As a team, the Pistons have 118.0 points per game. Isaiah Stewart and Quentin Grimes are both gametime decisions for this game.

The Pacers are 31-25 this season, but they went into the All-Star break with a win. Indiana has been able to beat the Pistons twice this season. Myles Turber, Benedict Mathurin, and Tyrese Haliburton have all averaged over 20.0 points per game against Detroit. Turner has grabbed 9.0 rebounds per game while Haliburton has 13.0 assists. As a team, the Pacers have scored 133.5 points per game against their division rivals. Indiana will have a healthy lineup heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Pacers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +11.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +450

Indiana Pacers: -11.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 247.5 (-110)

Under: 247.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit needs to keep on the offensive end of the court, and they have a good chance to do so against the Pacers. Indiana allows the third-most points per game at 122.3 points. The Pistons need to use this to their advantage and knock down the shots they are given. Indiana will sacrifice offense for defense, so the Pistons have to do some scoring. If the Pistons can put up 115 points or more, they will cover the spread.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pacers should be able to put up some points against the Pistons in this game. Indiana has already scored 136, and 131 points against Detroit. The Pacers should be able to put up over 130 points again in this game. They are the highest scoring team in the NBA for a reason, and they have shown it against Detroit this season. If the Pacers can continue their scoring, they will cover the spread.

Detroit allows the fourth-most points per game this season at 122.0 points. This is not good for them as Indiana is an explosive offense. When the Pacers score over 122 points this season, they are 24-8. They have scored over 122 points 32 times this season, and this game should make 33. If Indiana scores as they have been, they will cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Pacers Prediction & Pick

I am not so sure this will be a close game. I do think it will hit the over, but the Pacers are a much better team. For that reason, I am going to take the Pacers to cover the spread in this game, even with it being so high.

Final Pistons-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers -11.5 (-110), Over 247.5 (-110)