These players should be shipped out of Utah.

The Utah Jazz started off last season on a surprising note as there was even a time they were competing for the top spot in the Western Conference. That was not the case this year as they were horrific in the beginning of their 2023-24 campaign, but a fantastic stretch that started in the latter part of December elevated themselves as a serious threat for a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Jazz won 12 out of 14 contests with highly impressive wins against the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks. Since they have ascended in the rigorous conference, there were murmurs that this might be the time for Utah to be buyers before the trade deadline because they have a bevy of young assets to move and also a myriad of draft picks that would entice any organization.

The mind of Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is insurmountable to surmise, so the Jazz will be an intriguing team to watch before February 8. Some say they can be buyers but others still assume they will go on a similar trajectory as last year and sell high on veterans who can be shipped for a decent package.

The first person that comes to anyone's mind when talking about deals involving Utah is sweet-shooting guard Jordan Clarkson. As a flamethrower off the bench, it will be tough to rely on him as a go-to scorer in the first unit, but Clarkson will be a massive help to a franchise like the Milwaukee Bucks or New York Knicks. These squads need a spark plug off the bench, and Clarkson definitely fits the billing.

He just signed a contract extension which will kick-in next year, so the other teams have leverage of having him for around 2 1/2 years at the very least. It is the perfect sell high opportunity for the Jazz front office because there is little chance for Clarkson to eclipse the numbers he is producing this season.

Kelly Olynyk is another name who will be an unheralded trade deadline acquisition for a championship contending squad. He is a very selfless man who will enjoy contributing in any role given to him. As a modern-day scoring big man, it is evident what he will bring to the table for any organization. Similar to Clarkson, he will likely come off the bench for a prominent team.

Olynyk is on an expiring deal so moving him for a couple of second round picks would be more beneficial rather than losing him for nothing. Moreover, Olynyk's departure will show that the front office will give a plethora of opportunities of building around Walker Kessler, John Collins, and Lauri Markkanen in their gigantic front court.

Talen Horton-Tucker is one player who is getting buried in the bench of Jazz head coach Will Hardy. The obvious problem with Horton-Tucker's style of play is he tends to be a ball stopper who will manufacture his shots through his own skillset. It does work on several instances, but it is not a sustainable winning formula for a young roster like Utah.

Hardy would rather utilize Collin Sexton or Keyonte George because they have the better approach of being an extension of the coach on the floor. Similar to Olynyk, Horton-Tucker is on an expiring $11 million deal, so Utah might as well move him than lose him for nothing in free agency. Any sort of return would be welcome but moving Horton-Tucker would be a much heftier challenge than looking for a destination for Olynyk.