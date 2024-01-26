If the Jazz decide to be buyers at the NBA trade deadline, there are reportedly two big targets on their list.

The Utah Jazz rumors are heating up as the NBA trade deadline approaches. The latest whispers are that the Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray and Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges are high on Danny Ainge’s list of potential targets.

“The Utah Jazz are being considered both a buyer and seller at this juncture,” Yahoo! Sports Senior NBA Reporter Jake Fischer reported on Friday. “While the Jazz are confident in rookie Keyonte George’s fitness as their point guard of the future, the Jazz have also registered interest in several veterans, including [Dejounte] Murray, sources said, to possibly hold the position in the interim.”

That’s not the only player the Jazz are interested in at the NBA Trade Deadline either.

“The Jazz are also one of several teams who’ve called on Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, league sources told Yahoo Sports, along with Detroit and Phoenix,” Fischer writes. “Bridges would have to be consulted prior to any deal, as he received a no-trade clause when he signed a qualifying offer from Charlotte.”

Utah is currently in the 10 spot in the Western Conference at 23-23. However, seeds five through 12 in the West are only separated by five games in the loss column.

On the Jazz as sellers side, “Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker considered available for trade, sources said,” according to Fischer and there are rumors that Lauri Markkanen could be available at the right price as well.

The NBA Trade Deadline is coming up on February 8, which means Jazz fans will know if the team is going for it or leaning into a rebuild in less than two weeks.