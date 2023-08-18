After the release of Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames, we now get to go further into the ancient past and the distant future as Pokemon announced its latest and upcoming expansion that will be released soon – Paradox Rift. While in Obsidian Flames, we were acquainted with the new mechanic of the latest Pokemon games' Terastalization, in Paradox Rift, The Pokemon Company Inc. is introducing the Paradox Pokemon in the genre. Will these new Pokemon disrupt the flow and balance of the current meta? Let's find out with the details below!

Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift is Coming

Future and Ancient variants of old and new Pokemon are coming to the Pokemon TCG and will feature unique frames and some unique Abilities that relate directly to having one of either variant in play which we'll elaborate on later. The likes of Scream Tail, Iron Bundle, Iron Moth, Brute Bonnet, Iron Valiant, and Roaring Moon will be making their debut in Pokemon TCG. Not just this, new Pokemon like Garchomp, Mewtwo, Gholdengo, and Armarouge will be getting an ex version of the cards.

As mentioned, Paradox Pokemon that are either Ancient or Future will be having their own card labels, similar to the Battle Style labels that were introduced and seen in previous expansions of Pokemon TCG. While these Future or Ancient Paradox Pokemon doesn't have any mechanics on their own, there are certain cards and Abilities that will likely only interact with one another. A good example of this is the Mew VMAX deck that ultimately utilizes the Fusion Strike label synergies to great effect which was used during the Pokemon World Championships 2023.

In true Pokemon TCG fashion, there will be Booster Boxes and two Elite Trainer boxes that feature a promotional Scream Tail card and a promotional Iron Valiant card that will be made available via the online Pokemon Center store. These Elite Trainer boxes usually include 10 Booster Packs, 1 Foil Promo Card, Special Sleeves, Energy Cards, Pokemon TCG guide, Damage Counter Dices, and a Competition-Legal Coin which are essential to either Pokemon TCG Trainers or Pokemon Collectors.

As described on Pokemon's official website, “Dive into the clouds and explore a land that appears to be unbound by time! With ferocious attacks, Ancient Pokemon like Roaring Moon ex and Sandy Shocks ex appear alongside artificial Future Pokemon like Iron Valiant ex and Iron Hands ex. Meanwhile, Garchomp ex, Mewtwo ex, and others Terastallize to gain new types, as Armarouge ex, Gholdengo ex, and more Pokemon ex join the fray. Adventure awaits as timelines collide in the Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift expansion.”

Are you excited to see what cards are included in the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift expansion? Which Paradox Pokemon cards do you think will be one of the biggest disruptors of the meta and which ones are a sure-fire hit to be effective in the current meta?

Best of luck, Trainers!