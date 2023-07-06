Portugal and Ukraine lock horns in the International Friendly! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our Portugal-Ukraine prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Portugal was able to qualify for the World Cup through a win in the CONCACAF/CONMEBOL finals against Cameroon. However, the Portuguese were not able to get wins since their 2-1 win. They are on a string of three winless games, the latest result being a goalless draw with England.

Ukraine was not able to qualify in this year's World Cup, after finishing third in the UEFA Group B. This will be Ukraine's last international involvement as it sets to prepare for the Nations League, with its first game against Ukraine in September.

Here are the Portugal-Ukraine soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: Portugal-Ukraine Odds

Portugal: -220

Ukraine: +550

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -126

How to Watch Portugal vs. Ukraine

TV: RTP Play, RTP 1

Stream: N/A

Time: 3:45 PM ET/ 12:45 PM PT

Why Portugal Can Beat Ukraine

Portugal recently concluded a friendly match against England with a goalless draw. Portugal only had 32% ball possession, two total shots, and two corner kicks, but they were lucky to escape the England squad who had 23 total shots, 13 corner kicks, and four big chances. The Portuguese had 29 tackles, 15 interceptions, 23 clearances, and seven goalkeeper saves in the match. However, Tatiana Pinto and Diana Gomes had yellow cards in the match.

This Friday's friendly will serve as Portugal's final warm-up game before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Selecção das Quinas is participating in the tournament for the first time and has been placed in Group E alongside the USA, Vietnam, and the Netherlands. The group is expected to be a tight battle and those 12 games will be a delight to watch.

Portugal's preparations for the World Cup have been less than ideal, as they have failed to secure a victory in their last three friendly matches. The encounter with Wales was a 1-1 draw while the battle with Japan was a 1-2 loss.

Although Portugal is considered a relatively new force on the global stage, they displayed their quality in a hard-fought goalless draw against the European champions, England, in front of a crowd of over 25,000 fans last week. This performance could serve as a confidence boost for Francisco Neto's team as they aim to secure a second consecutive victory against Ukraine.

Portugal secured their qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a 2-1 win against Cameroon in the intercontinental playoffs in March.

Why Ukraine Can Beat Portugal

On the other hand, Ukraine's last encounter was a friendly in April, where they secured a 1-0 victory over Estonia with Olha Olviychuk scoring the winning goal just before halftime.

In contrast, Ukraine did not qualify for the World Cup, and this match will serve as an exhibition before they resume competitive action in the UEFA Nations League in September.

Under the guidance of former Barcelona Femeni boss Lluis Cortes, the Ukrainian side is currently ranked 33rd in the world according to FIFA rankings. Considering the relatively balanced nature of the two teams, Ukraine will be playing with confidence as they have nothing to lose in this match.

Ukraine will be playing European football in September. The nation is placed in League B Group 3 alongside Greece, Poland, and Serbia.

The Ukrainian squad has a lot of players on their roster, highlighted by Iryna Kochnyeva who plays for Stade de Reims and Kateryna Boklach who suits up for Olympique Marseille.

Final Portugal-Ukraine Prediction & Pick

Portugal will be getting its third win this year in this friendly match. Not a lot of goals are expected but Ukraine will put up a defensive effort to make this a low-scoring affair.

Final Portugal-Ukraine Prediction & Pick: Portugal (-220), Under 2.5 goals (-126)