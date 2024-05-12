Tom Brady is celebrating the moms in his life, including his ex, Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan, and his mother.

The NFL star appreciated Mother's Day by posting about special women on Instagram, PEOPLE reports. A collage of photos includes his mother with her grandkids, his exes, and his sisters posted with a nice inscription.

Tom Brady's Mother's Day post on Instagram

“Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I'm lucky to have in my life,” Brady wrote. “None of this would be possible without your love.”

As for his ex, Gisele Bündchen, she shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, on Instagram. Her mom passed away at the age of 75 recently in January.

The post includes photos of the model with her mom and pictures of Nonnenmacher and her grandkids and other children.

“It's still hard to say ‘mom' without getting emotional,” Bündchen wrote. “There is not a day that goes by that I don't miss my Mom. My mother, was an amazing human being who always helped everyone around her. She was an incredible role model for my sisters and I. She was strong, loving, and compassionate. There was nothing she couldn't do.”

She added, “She use to say: ‘Children are forever. You will always be concerned and wanting to protect them, it deosnt' matter their age.' Being a mom is the best, sometimes challenging but always a rewarding experience. I am forever grateful for my Mom's guidance. Mom, even though I can no longer feel your embrace I know you are always watching over our family and being our guiding light! Te amo mãezinha. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms. Sending so much love your way.”

Regarding Brady and Bündchen, there's been some recent drama due to the Roast of Tom on Netflix. Gisele said she was “deeply disappointed” by some of the “irresponsible” jokes, most of which concerned their marriage, PEOPLE reported.

Brady was roasted during the live special titled The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, on May 5.

During it, top comedians like Nikki Glaser, Kevin Hart, and others brutally joked about the NFL quarterback, his career, and his recent divorce.

Hart said during the roast, “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.”

The source said, “This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history. She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.”

Hopefully, Tom Brady's post about Mother's Day helped brighten her Sunday despite the Roast.