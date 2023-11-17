The PowerWash Simulator - Back to the Future Special Pack is now live, bringing 5 new iconic levels from the films for players to clean up.

Ever wonder who had to clean and make sure Doc Brown's Van and the Delorean were squeaky clean and in tip-top shape? Well, wonder no more because PowerWash Simulator and Back to the Future have collaborated to create a brand new DLC for the satisfying cleaning game. The DLC comes with five new levels featuring some of the most iconic locations and items from the beloved time-travel film trilogy. These levels include:

Doc Brown’s Van

Time Machine

Hill Valley Clocktower

Holomax Theater

Doc’s Time Train

The PowerWash Simulator – Back to the Future Special Pack launched on November 16, 2023. This set of downloadable content is available on Steam although you will need to own the full game first before being able to play the DLC. The Special Pack is currently going for 7.99 in both USD and Euro.

The Back to the Future Special Pack is the fourth DLC in a long line of fun, satisfying, and hard-to-clean expansions including Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy, and Spongebob Squarepants. While the Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy DLCs let you clean the Croft Manor and Midgar for free, tidying up the Time Train is going to cost you as it did for Bikini Bottom in the Spongebob Squarepants expansion.

Looking at the updated 2023 Roadmap for PowerWash Simulator we can still expect another free content pack for the game similar to the two Muckingham files updates – that is, new missions set in PowerWash Simulator's own world. We also await the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000 paid DLC that is set to release in Winter of this year. Between the enormously magnificent Croft Manor, the nostalgic Seventh Heaven bar, the cartoony wonder of the Krusty Krab, and the epic setpiece that is the Hill Valley clocktower, it is really starting to feel like any collaboration is possible. Not bad for a small indie game that came out just last year huh?

With all these exciting and unexpected collaborations for their DLCs, we're especially excited to walk around and spray down these levels in the virtual reality edition of the game which was released earlier this month.