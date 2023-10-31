Powerwash Simulator is finally on VR, and that’s a great thing because the game feels like it’s really meant to be played with a VR headset on, controlling the power washer with your hands for better washing aim. With that said, take a look at all of the Powerwash Simulator VR info you need to know, which includes its release date, gameplay, and story, as well as its trailer.

Powerwash Simulator VR Release Date: November 2, 2023

Powerwash Simulator VR Gameplay Trailer

The game has a release date of November 2, 2023, available on Meta Quest. It is co-developed by original creators FuturLab with the help of VR specialist nDreams. FuturLab published the game.

Powerwash Simulator VR Gameplay

Who doesn’t know about Powerwash Simulator at this point? The gameplay involves players going to different dirt-ridden locations with their handy powerwash, using it to clean every nook and cranny possible with a strong pressurized stream of water. There are many locations for the player to powerwash. If you’re not convinced, then you really just have to try it out yourself. The game is very satisfying and relaxing, and can even be played with friends!

Powerwash Simulator VR Story

In the game, the player is an entrepreneur who starts a power washing business in Muckingham, a place covered with a lot of dirt and other mess. However, the game’s unassuming and relaxing facade actually hides something… more sinister. If you pay attention to the game’s messages and dialogue and the environmental storytelling, you might uncover something darker about Muckingham’s inhabitants. What are these mysteries, you ask? Well, you can just check out what MatPat has to say about this game.

