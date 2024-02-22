The Kings look to continue winning ways as we continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Kings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Los Angeles Kings look to continue winning ways as they face the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Kings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Predators come into the game sitting at 29-25-2 on the year, good for fifth in the Central Division. They also have won just four of their last ten games, and last time out they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The Predators scored first in the first period, but Alex Pietrangelo scored to tie the game. Cody Glass would give the Predators the 2-1 lead before the end of the period though. In the second, Tommy Novak and Cole Smith would both score to make it a 4-1 lead for the Predators. The Golden Knights would get two back in the third, but Gustav Nyquist would score an empty net goal to seal the 5-3 victory for the Predators.

Meanwhile, the Kings are 28-16-10 on the year and have won six of their last seven games. Last time out they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. Quinton Byfield scored at the end of the first period to give the Kings the 1-0 lead. In the second, Pierre-Luc Dubois would score twice with a Columbus goal in between to make it 3-1 for the Kings. The Kings would add two more in the third and they would win 5-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Kings Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +128

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How to Watch Predators vs. Kings

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Predators sit 19th in the NHL in goals per game this year sitting with 3/04 goals per game on the season. It is Filip Forsberg who leads the way for them. He comes into the game with 26 goals and 29 assists on the year, good for 55 points. Forsberg leads the team in both goals and points while being second in assists this year. Forsberg has also been solid on the power play with four goals and 13 assists this year on the man-advantage. Joining him with solid power play work overall is Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly comes in with 12 of his 20 goals this year being on the power play. Further, he has 27 assists, with nine on the power play, good for 47 points total points.

The Predator's goal-scoring is not just a one-line attack though. Gustav Nyquist and Colton Sissons, both of whom will spend time with the second or third rotations, both come in scoring well. Nyquist has 13 goals this year with 30 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points. Meanwhile, Sissons comes in with 14 goals and 12 assists, good for 26 total points. The Predators also get help from the blue line in the form of Roman Josi. Josi comes in with 11 goals and 41 assists, good for 52 points on the year, while he has come up big on the power play. He has six goals and 15 assists on the power play this year.

The Predators are 21st in the NHL on the power play, with a 19.0 percent conversion rate on the year, sitting with 37 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they have struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 27th in the NHL with a 75.4 percent success rate.

Jusse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Predators in this one. He is 21-21-2 on the year with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He has been hit and miss-this month. Last time out he allowed two goals on 37 shots, but the start before that he allowed four goals on 18 shots in just one period of work before being pulled.

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings are 16th in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting with 3.13 goals per game this year. Trevor Moore leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals this year, and 16 assists, good for 36 total points. That places him fifth on the team in points this year. Meanwhile, Adrian Kempe comes into the game leading the team in total points. He has 19 goals this year and 29 assists, good for 48 total points. He has two goals and 12 assists on the power play.

Anze Kopitar comes into the game second on the team in points this year. He enters the game with 17 goals and 28 assists, good for 45 total points. He has been solid on the power play as well, with seven goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala is third on the team in points. Fiala has 14 goals and 30 assists on the year for his 44 points. His 30 assists are first on the team. Further, he has five goals and 14 assists this year on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers is Quinton Byfield. Byfield has 18 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 42 total points. He has five goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

The Kings are 13th in the NHL this year on the power play, with a 22.1 percent conversion rate and 38 power-play goals. Meanwhile, the Kings are the best in the NHL on the penalty kill. They come in with an 86.7 percent success rate when down a man.

The Kings are expected to have David Rittich in goal today. He is 8-2-3 on the year with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Rittich has been solid this month overall. He has a 2.69 goals-against average with a .902 save percentage. While Rittich did shut out the Oilers, his numbers are skewed by allowing five goals on 17 shots in two periods against the Devils

Final Predators-Kings Prediction & Pick

Both goalies come into this game with solid numbers, but both have shown they can easily let up a bunch of goals. Further, both offenses are playing well right now. They are both moving the puck well and scoring a good amount. The Kings have scored four or more goals in four of their last seven games. The Predators have scored or allowed four or more goals in eight straight. That makes the best play in this one on the over.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Predators-Kings Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-138)