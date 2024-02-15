Alexandre Carrier is a trade candidate for the Predators.

The Nashville Predators are in the playoff race in the Western Conference. However, they do not currently occupy a spot in the playoffs. And there is a chance they fall out of the race at some point. If that happens, Nashville could sell at the NHL Trade Deadline, with Alexandre Carrier being a name to watch in that event.

Carrier is far from the flashiest defenseman in the league. That said, he is certainly a steady and reliable player on the back end. The Predators rearguard doesn't give the puck away often, and he has rather impressive skating ability. The 27-year-old is fearless when blocking shots, as well.

Overall, if a contending team is seeking depth or stability on the blueline, this is the type of player you'd want. With that in mind, here are three teams who could trade for Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Lightning need depth

The Tampa Bay Lightning have examined the defensive market for a while. Tampa is fighting for their playoff lives, attempting to fend off the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs in a cutthroat Atlantic Division. It makes sense for them to seek depth around the NHL Trade Deadline.

However, their need has since increased. Mikhail Sergachev suffered a gruesome injury in his return to action against the New York Rangers. Tampa will be without Sergachev for quite a while, as the injury he suffered required surgery.

Alexandre Carrier likely won't fulfill the role Sergachev played with the Lightning. However, Tampa has cap room to add a player or two thanks to LTIR. And the Predators reaguard could be a smart addition for the Lightning this year.

Oilers could trade for Alexandre Carrier

The Edmonton Oilers are coming off a major win, defeating the Red Wings 8-4. It marks Edmonton's 18th win in their last 20 games. However, Edmonton likely isn't content with their hot run. And they could stand to add in any capacity at the NHL Trade Deadline.

One area of improvement for the Oilers could be on the blueline. While they have other needs, improving their defense could go a long, long way. Especially if Edmonton is unable to add a reliable backup goaltender to give young shot-stopper Stuart Skinner a bit of insurance down the stretch.

Alexandre Carrier won't play top-of-the-lineup minutes in Edmonton. However, he won't need to. He just needs to provide stability down the lineup, and that is something the 27-year-old has shown he can do during his time with the Predators.

Maple Leafs, Predators could strike a deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs, as mentioned, are competing with the Red Wings and Lightning for playoff positioning in the Atlantic. Much in the same vein as Tampa, Toronto also could be active at the NHL Trade Deadline. In fact, they could be even more active than the Lightning as things heat up.

The Maple Leafs have a major need on the back end. Toronto's defense has been a bit of a hindrance at times this season. For a team aiming to win a Stanley Cup, that is unacceptable. Expect the Maple Leafs to add a defenseman or two at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Alexandre Carrier provides the stability that Toronto desperately needs. His reliable style of play allow coach Sheldon Keefe to breathe easier on the bench in tough situations. If Toronto can make a deal with the Predators work, adding Carrier could be a sneaky good addition for the Maple Leafs.