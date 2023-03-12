Another West London derby match is underway, as Fulham (11-6-9) will be hosting Arsenal (20-3-3) in Round 27 of the Premier League. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Fulham-Arsenal prediction and pick we have laid out below. Fulham is still on its search to secure a top-six spot in the Prem. After a seven-game undefeated run, they got a loss against Brentford in a high-scoring outing in the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Gunners traveled recently to Portugal and enjoyed a 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon. Arsenal carries a five-game unbeaten streak and hopes to improve their record in away games.

Here are the Fulham-Arsenal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Fulham-Arsenal Odds

Fulham: +500

Arsenal: -190

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 Goals: -136

Under 2.5 Goals: +112

How to Watch Fulham vs. Arsenal

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium

Time: 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Fulham Can Beat Arsenal

Fulham is not letting go of its meteoric rise in the Prem. The 2022 EFL Championship winners currently hold the eighth spot in the league, thanks to 11 wins and six deadlocks in 26 games. The Cottagers have scored 38 goals while surrendering 34. They have a 6-4-3 home record this season, good for seventh in England’s top flight.

Fulham had a good start this year, securing a perfect record in five games in February. The Cottagers will be playing their second game this March on familiar territory. They had a 3-2 defeat in the West London Derby against Brentford. The Cottagers had 64% ball control during the game. Efforts from Manor Solomon and Carlos Vinicius were not enough to share spoils or overtake the goals of Ethan Pinncok, Ivan Toney, and Mathias Jensen.

Marco Silva’s team will be looking to start a series of wins, and they can do so as they have not slouched in their return to the Prem after promotion. Aleksandr Mitrovic will be looking to add to his 11 goals in the club, the last of which was scored in a 1-0 win over Leicester City last January. Andreas Pereira has delivered six assists while Bobby Decordova-Reid has five goal contributions. The Cottagers hope to carry their great season metrics of 11.4 total shots, 4.6 corners, and 1.5 goals per game.

Fulham’s injury report lists Neeskens Kebano, Tom Cairney, Layvin Kurzawa, Joao Palhinha, and Cedric as the absentees in this game. As they are facing the top team in the league right now, the Portuguese manager is expected to put his best starting XI on the pitch. Mitrovic will take the role of central striker, while Pereira, Solomon, and Willian will provide additional support up front. Harrison Reed and Sasa Lukic will see starting roles in the midfield. Issa Diop, Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, and Antonee Robinson will add some creativity and passing while taking big roles as playmaking defenders.

Why Arsenal Can Beat Fulham

Arsenal is the current Premier League leader with 20 wins and three draws in 26 games played. Arsenal’s visits to Leicester City and Aston Villa were fruitful, as well as their home games against Everton and Bournemouth. The Gunners snatched all four games with wins in those matches. The Gunners now have a +34 goal differential, the second-best mark in the league. Arsenal will be looking to add another number to its win column in its travels. They have the best away record right now, getting 10 wins and a draw in 13 away games with a +16 goal differential.

Prior to their currently active four-game winning streak, the Gunners had a blip of four winless games, which included defeats to Manchester City twice, a draw with Brentford, and a defeat against Everton. Man City also knocked them off in Round 4 of the FA Cup. Their most recent outing is a 2-2 scoreline against Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Europa League. A goal from William Saliba and an own-goal by Hidemasa Morita off a deflection from Granit Xhaka were enough to match the efforts by Goncalo Inacio and Paulinho. Arsenal will be playing the second leg at the Emirates Stadium after this game.

Arsenal boasts the best record on away games played in the Prem, earning 31 points of the possible 39. The Gunners hope to preserve their good record in the Prem and snatch the league double against their London rivals. In 26 games played in the Prem, Arsenal tallies 16.6 total shots, 6.2 corner kicks, and 2.3 goals per game thanks to a 60.7% ball possession rate. Gabriel Martinelli leads the club with 11 goals and two assists while Bukayo Saka has 10 goals and nine assists. Captain Martin Odegaard has 15 goal contributions for the club.

Manager Mikel Arteta will have to endure the doubtful statuses of Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard in this match. Mohamed Elneny is out in this game. Thomas Partey will return to his starting midfield role alongside Granit Xhaka, and Vieira will start ahead of Odegaard if he does not suit up in this game. Martinelli and Saka will be joined by Reiss Nelson in the front. First-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will be deployed between the goal sticks.

Final Fulham-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Another day, another West London derby again. Both teams will be ready to deliver a high-scoring game. However, the Cottagers will be insisting to defend their home turf and get this derby win like what they did against another London rival Chelsea.

Final Fulham-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Fulham (+500), Over 2.5 goals (-136)