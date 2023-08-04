It is almost as if the Kylian Mbappe crisis has disrupted everything at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The Ligue 1 champions have already seen a load of talent leave the Parc des Princes. Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi, and Sergio Ramos have all left the French capital. PSG is set to lose their most significant asset in Mbappe, so it has had a domino effect on their managerial position.

According to the reports from MARCA, manager Luis Enrique is frustrated by the club’s ongoing dealings this summer and is considering his future at PSG. However, the club’s spokesperson has told Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that these rumors are “ridiculous.” Speaking to the well-known journalist, he said, “Today’s rumors are as ridiculous as they are completely out of place.”

The Ligue 1 champions may have put the rumors of Enrique and Luis Campos leaving to bed, but it doesn’t change the fact that they are in for a big rebuilding job. This is arguably the first time in a long time that Enrique has a job in a club where he has to build a new team rather than trying to win the big trophies.

At Barcelona, he inherited arguably the best attacking trio in Neymar, Messi, and Luis Suarez. At PSG, Messi has left for Inter Miami in the MLS, Neymar doesn’t look the same player that had the football world on his feet, and Mbappe has his head on Real Madrid.

MARCA reports that Enrique’s most significant problems have come regarding the Mbappe situation. The former Barcelona manager wanted to take him on the pre-season tour in Japan, but the club told him to remove the World Cup winner from the squad.

On the other hand, Campos and Mbappe have had a special relationship since the Frenchman’s days in AS Monaco. There was a time at Monaco when a youth coach wanted to get rid of Mbappe, but Campos jumped in and kicked out the youth coach instead. Campos is a colossal figure at PSG and is heavily involved in the recruitment policy of the Ligue 1 champions.