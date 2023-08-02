Real Madrid‘s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has responded to the recent claims that PSG plans to report the club to FIFA over the potentially illegal tapping up of Kylian Mbappe, reported by goal.com. According to reports Real Madrid and Mbappe have already reached an agreement for the French star to join the Spanish club next year and receive a massive signing-on fee of €160 million.

The deal has raised concerns as it allegedly violates FIFA regulations by not seeking prior authorization from PSG, the current club of the player. In response to these reports, Carlo Ancelotti stated in a press conference, “Nothing surprises me. I don't know about this matter. It is something political in which I do not enter. I leave the political.” The Italian manager chose not to delve into the details of the ongoing saga and instead preferred to remain focused on preparing his team for their pre-season friendly against Juventus.

The situation surrounding Mbappe's future has become increasingly complex. Recent reports suggest that the player rejected a contract clause that would have allowed him to leave PSG next summer. Both PSG and Real Madrid seem eager to finalize the transfer, but the exorbitant sums involved are making it challenging for other clubs, like Liverpool and Chelsea, to raise the necessary funds.

The Mbappe transfer saga has been a topic of constant speculation, and all signs point towards a potential move to Real Madrid. PSG's attempt to report Real Madrid to FIFA might not have a significant impact on the transfer, but it does add another layer of intrigue to the ongoing negotiations.

As the days pass, the situation remains fluid, with new twists and turns emerging regularly. Despite the uncertainties, the expectation is that Kylian Mbappe will eventually end up at Real Madrid. However, the saga's outcome will likely be influenced by how other clubs manage to gather the funds required to secure the services of the talented World Cup winner.