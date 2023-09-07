French legend Robert Pires has slammed Neymar for his comments on Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) tenure. The Brazilian superstar claims that he had a horrific time during his stay in the French capital. He also mentioned the two-year tenure of Lionel Messi, in which the PSG fans disrespected the Argentine legend. The Brazilian criticized the PSG supporters for their lack of support for the icon.

However, French legend Pires isn't intimidated by Neymar's comments. He said that he was extremely disappointed by the Brazilian's comments, as he should have taken the praise and criticism both on the chin. Both Neymar and Messi were heavily booed after PSG's Champions League exit against Bayern Munich this year.

Speaking to Canal Football Club TV show, as quoted by GFFN, Pires said, “I call that being cry-babies. Being a professional football player means withstanding the pressure. Sometimes, when you play well, you’re glad to receive praise. When you don’t… Well, that’s part of the game”

“We have all been criticized. When I joined Arsenal, I had to replace Marc Overmars, and they said I was hopeless. I kept my mouth shut, kept working, and it eventually paid off.”

Both Neymar and Messi have left PSG during this summer. Messi came to the MLS and signed for Inter Miami, where he has enjoyed a sensational run of form. The 36-year-old has scored 11 goals in as many clubs for the MLS club. On the other hand, Neymar signed for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League but is yet to make his debut in the Middle East.