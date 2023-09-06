Al Ittihad superstar Neymar has thrown a shade of his horrific time at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The Brazilian superstar believes that he and his counterpart, Lionel Messi, had a forgetful tenure in the French capital. Neymar left the Ligue 1 champions to join Al Hilal this summer, whereas Messi snubbed a move to Saudi Arabia and joined MLS outfit Inter Miami.

According to the reports from the Guardian, Neymar was giving an interview to Globo, discussing his mixed feelings for PSG and their supporters. He said, “I was very happy for the year [Messi] had, but at the same time, very sad because he lived both sides of the coin,”

“He went to heaven with the Argentina team, won everything in recent years, and with Paris, he lived hell; we lived through hell, both he and I.”

Neymar and Messi faced immense criticism from the PSG fans after their Champions League exit against Bayern Munich. Both players were booed in the following Ligue 1 game. Neymar added, “We get upset because we’re not there for nothing; we’re there to do our best, [to] be champions, try to make history,”

“That’s why we started playing together again, and we came together there so we could make history. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it.”

Alongside his criticism, the Brazilian superstar also criticized PSG fans' criticism of Messi. “He’s a guy who trains, who fights. If he loses, he gets angry and was unfairly targeted, in my opinion.”

Neymar and Messi hope to be part of next year's Copa America. Although their European chapter is over, they hope there is still some magic left in their international careers.