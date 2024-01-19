We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Purdue-Iowa prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Purdue Boilermakers will face off with the Iowa Hawkeyes in some college basketball action. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Purdue-Iowa prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Purdue is coming off an 87-66 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. Amazingly, they dominated from the start, growing the lead to 51-29 at halftime. They maintained the blowout throughout. Significantly, Zach Edey led the way with 33 points while shooting 11 for 23 from the field while also grabbing 14 rebounds. Edey also went 11 for 12 from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, Fletcher Layer scored 19 points while going 5 for 6 from the field. Lance Jones added 17 points while shooting 7 for 12. Ultimately, the Boilermakers shot 46.8 percent from the field, including 36.8 percent from the triples. They also shot 81.5 percent from the charity stripe. Additionally, they held the Hoosiers to 41.5 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the triples. They also won the board battle 41-32. Likewise, they had seven steals and forced 10 turnovers.

Iowa defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 86-77. Initially, they led 39-32 at halftime. They were able to maintain the lead throughout and win the game. Significantly, Ben Krikke led the way with 25 points while shooting 11 for 17. Josh Dix added 21 points while shooting 7 for 12 from the field. Also, Tony Perkins had 13 points while shooting 6 for 9 from the field. Owen Freeman added 12 points and eight rebounds. Overall, they shot 53.8 percent from the field, including 23.1 percent from the triples. They won the board battle 35-27. Also, they finished with nine steals.

Purdue leads the head-to-head series 27-17. Additionally, they are 17-4 at home in the series but just 9-11 on the road. Purdue won the last battle, 87-68, on December 4, 2023.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Purdue-Iowa Odds

Purdue: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Iowa: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Over: 167.5 (-110)

Under: 167.5 (-110)

How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

Time: 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is 16-2 against the spread. Additionally, they are 2-2 against the spread on the road. The Boilermakers are also 13-2 against the spread after a win. Thus, they look to keep that going in this battle against Iowa.

Purdue is an exceptional team. Ultimately, it all starts with Edey, their big center. Edey is averaging 22.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the field. Thus, look for him to be a major part of the game plan against Iowa. Smith has also been good as the next-best player. So far, he is averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. Smith is also shooting 44.7 percent from the field, including 43.1 percent from the triples. Ultimately, Purdue needs his three-point shooting touch to try and get this offense going. Jones is averaging 11.6 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Layer is averaging 11.4 points per game. Layer is also shooting 41.7 percent from the field, including 43.8 percent from the triples.

Purdue will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the basketball well. Additionally, they must continue to win the board battle.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa is 11-6 against the spread. Furthermore, they are 9-1 against the spread at home. Iowa is also 6-4 against the spread after a win. Now, they will try and avenge their previous loss to Purdue.

Krikke is the man who makes this offense go. So far, he is averaging 16.9 points per game. Krikke is shooting 59.5 percent from the field, including 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. Payton Sandfort is also solid, averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Ultimately, the Hawkeyes need him to do more after he only managed nine points in the last game. Perkins has been another great contributor to this offense. Currently, he is averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Freeman is a reliable fourth option. Significantly, he is averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.

When Iowa played Purdue in December, they fell into a 45-24 hole at halftime. Unfortunately, that is what did them in, as they could not recover. It also did not help that they shot only 38.5 percent from the field, including just 33.3 percent from the triples. Their defense was also subpar, allowing Purdue to shoot 52.3 percent from the field.

Iowa will cover the spread if they can avoid the sluggish start and shoot the ball well. Then, they need to play solid defense and stop Edey from going off on them. Edey had 25 points in their last game.

Final Purdue-Iowa Prediction & Pick

Purdue is taking names left and right. Therefore, it is difficult to believe any non-ranked team can even challenge them right now. Purdue covers the spread.

Final Purdue-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Purdue -7.5 (-110)