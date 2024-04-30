LeBron James is nearing the end of his career (or so we think), which makes James' free-agency decision this offseason all that more intriguing. The 39-year-old NBA superstar just finished his 21st NBA season and has a $51.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers he must decide to exercise or decline this summer, and with his son Bronny James having already declared for the NBA Draft, could he be heading back home to the Cleveland Cavaliers or joining his old rivals, the Golden State Warriors?
If LeBron decides to leave the Lakers, BetOnline Sportsbook has the Warriors listed as a slight betting favorite to land the King. The Warriors are sitting at +400 odds, while the Cavaliers, with whom James won the 2016 NBA Championship and played 11 seasons, are at +500. Other notable teams include the New York Knicks (+600), Chicago Bulls (+700), Philadelphia 76ers (+800), Miami Heat (+900), and San Antonio Spurs (+1400).
While it would seem unlikely that James would join any of these teams, it is clear James was not satisfied with the Lakers' performance this season, which ended with a 4-1 first-round playoff series defeat against the Denver Nuggets yesterday night. When asked by a reporter after the game whether he had thought Game 5 against the Nuggets would be his final game as a member of the Lakers, James paused, grinned, and said, “I'm not going to answer that. Appreciate it.”
LeBron James when asked if tonight was his last game as a Laker
Will LeBron James leave the Lakers?
Throughout his 21 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James has proven himself to be one of, if not the greatest, player of all time. And despite being the oldest player in the league, James has maintained an incredibly high level of play and remained a legitimate All-NBA-caliber player. He could do little to stop the Lakers from an early playoff exit this year, however, and frustration from James and other members of the Lakers' roster seemed to grow during their series against Denver.
In addition to what appeared to be bubbling anger within the team, James also will certainly have to consider the decision of his oldest son, Bronny James, who has declared for the NBA Draft but still could return to college basketball for his sophomore season. Bronny, who suffered a cardiac arrest last summer, struggled after debuting for USC in December. While it would seem wise for Bronny to transfer elsewhere and continue to develop in what hopefully would be a fully healthy season, LeBron has said multiple times that he wishes to play alongside his son in the NBA.
If LeBron decides he wants to continue playing past next season, that would give Bronny time for at least one more year of development in college. But if LeBron believes Year 22 will be the final year of his illustrious career, it would not be surprising if Bronny keeps his name in the NBA Draft in hopes of playing next to his father.
Whether Bronny decides to stay in the draft pool or not, the suitors for James this offseason, if he declines his player option, will be interesting to watch. In addition to the Lakers, who seem keen on James finishing his career with them, the Cavaliers seem like a natural potential landing spot. LeBron, an Akron native, began his career in Cleveland and played 11 seasons over two stints with the Cavs before signing with the Lakers in 2018. Cleveland would serve as a fitting place for LeBron's career to end and possibly Bronny's career to begin.
Other suitors would have quite a bit of work to do to sign James, unless he uncharacteristically decides to accept a mid-level or minimum contract. The Warriors, even if Klay Thompson departs, have very little flexibility in terms of cap space and trades, and the Knicks will likely look elsewhere in search of what they hope will be their championship piece. The Spurs, if only for the coaching of Gregg Popovich and the potential of soon-to-be Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, would be an interesting fit, particularly if Bronny found his way to San Antonio to learn under Popovich.
All that being said, the most likely scenario (in my opinion) is that LeBron James opts out of his final year but ultimately returns to the Lakers on a new, two-year contract (with an opt-out after one) while Bronny returns to college for a second year. And then we can start all of the same conversations in 2025.