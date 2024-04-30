Kendrick Lamar has fired back at Drake with a blistering new diss track titled “Euphoria,” per Complex. The song comes as a direct response to Drake’s recent tracks “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which featured AI-generated vocals mimicking Tupac and Snoop Dogg. In “Euphoria,” Kendrick doesn’t hold back, unleashing a torrent of accusations and insults aimed directly at Drake, from questioning his authenticity to criticizing his personal life.
Kdot stop it 🤣🤣🤣 the last part got me rolling on the floor 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/NzQ3MJWqxM
— Ọmọ́jolá (@omojibbs) April 30, 2024
Kendrick’s Brutal Lyrics Dismantle Drake’s Persona
“Euphoria” unfolds in three segments, each escalating in intensity and directness. The track starts with a relaxed beat, setting the stage for Kendrick's calm yet cutting opening lines. Also, he immediately accuses Drake of being “a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted,” and labels him a master manipulator. The lyrical onslaught continues as Kendrick asserts, “You not a rap artist, you a scam artist,” signaling the tone for the rest of the track.
As the production intensifies, Kendrick Lamar shifts gears and targets Drake’s family and personal decisions, implying hypocrisy and dishonesty in Drake’s portrayal of his life and heritage. “His daddy a killer, he wanna be junior, they must’ve forgot the sh*t that they done,” Kendrick raps, indicating deep personal digs mixed with public accusations. He even brings Drake’s handling of his role as a father into question, highlighting it as a failing compared to his own commitments: “I got a son to raise, but I can see you know nothin’ 'bout that.”
Industry Reactions and Historical Beef
The track has quickly resonated within the hip-hop community, garnering reactions from fellow artists and industry insiders. Jay Rock, a longtime collaborator of Lamar, praised the track on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the authenticity and impact of “Euphoria” with, “Now this ain’t no AI… see I know Kdot!! Euphoria.” Terrence “Punch” Henderson, president of Lamar's former label, Top Dawg Entertainment, simply posted, “Well,” reflecting the significant impact of the track.
Also, the feud between Kendrick and Drake is not new and has been simmering for nearly a decade. It reached a new intensity when Kendrick targeted not only Drake but also J. Cole in “Like That,” leading to a series of musical retorts that have captivated the rap world. Drake’s use of AI technology in his recent diss track only added fuel to the fire, prompting legal action from Tupac’s estate and widespread criticism for the use of such technology in personal vendettas.
Kendrick’s “Euphoria” not only responds to these recent developments but also cements his standing as a formidable lyricist unafraid to address his grievances head-on. With this track, Kendrick continues to define the boundaries of rap beefs, blending personal life, professional integrity, and artistic prowess into a compelling narrative that challenges the industry status quo.
Furthermore, as fans and critics dissect every line of “Euphoria,” the track is set to become a landmark moment in Kendrick's career and the ongoing saga of his rivalry with Drake, demonstrating that in hip-hop, the pen can often be mightier than the beat.