Reality TV personality Rachel Leviss has shared insights into her decision regarding her future on Bravo's popular show, “Vanderpump Rules.” In her first sit-down interview since the taping of the show's reunion in March, Leviss delved into various aspects of her journey, including her thoughts on fellow cast members Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship, her take on Bravo's approach, and her recent mental health treatment, Yahoo reports.

Rachel Leviss opened up about the possibility of her return for Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules,” which has been in production since early July. However, she revealed that she has ultimately chosen not to return. A source stated that Leviss is prioritizing her mental health journey and wants to avoid potentially reopening past traumas by returning to the show.

During her appearance on Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast, Leviss shared her insights into the world of reality television. She acknowledged the addictive nature of being on such shows, as individuals strive to control their own narratives, often guided by producers' suggestions. Leviss also mentioned the financial aspect, revealing that reality TV compensation is linked to performance in the previous season. This incentive influenced her desire to perform well on the show.

Leviss highlighted the financial challenges she faced, particularly in affording her recent months-long mental health treatment. She implied that her compensation from “Vanderpump Rules” was not sufficient, indicating that her parents helped cover the treatment costs. In the conversation with Frankel, Leviss learned that her pay was considerably lower than even interns on other shows.

Despite her decision to step away from the show, Leviss expressed optimism about her future. She is looking forward to what lies ahead and hinted at new opportunities on the horizon.