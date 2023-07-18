Raquel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules has decided to go through a name change after going to therapy. Leviss made national headlines as the “other woman” after her affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval was revealed. Since the reunion that aired last month, Leviss had decided to stay off social media inlight of the situation. During her time a way she checked herself into a facility to focus on “mental health counseling.”

After her “mental health counseling” Leviss has decided to revert to her birth name of Rachel, TMZ reports.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” her rep told PEOPLE at the time. “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Raquel Leviss told PEOPLE previously that she wanted to better her health following the incident.

“I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone,” she said. “I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

Her family reiterated that she was not in the facility for substance abuse but rather for prioritizing her mental health. Since her counseling, a source told TMZ “She is like a totally different person.”

However, Vanderpump Rules began filming season 11, but it has not been confirmed if she will be apart of the cast. A source told PEOPLE, “Raquel's family doesn't want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.