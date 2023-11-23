Aidan O'Connell's RB, Josh Jacobs, amassed some fines during the Jets and Giants matchups but the Raiders running back just would not budge

Josh Jacobs is known for his ruthless manner of getting past defenders because of his mean rushing game. The Las Vegas Raiders running back feeds off this energy and continues this brand of play. But, it has gotten him into trouble in the past. Most recently, he got fined for unnecessary roughness. Jacobs did it for the second week in a row when they faced the New York Giants and New York Jets. Understandably, Aidan O'Connell's weapon was not pleased with the call. But, he had something to say to the NFLPA, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“At the end of the day, I play my style of football. I don't know what they want me to do when I'm going against two guys that are 40 pounds more than me and I'm trying to get a yard. I don't know if they expect me to run high or get, I don't know,” was how Josh Jacobs made his plea after the fines he incurred during the Jets and Giants games.

There was a little bit more restraint when he rushed for the Raiders against the Miami Dolphins. On 14 carries, he only got 19 rushing yards. This did not bode well for their record which slipped below .500. Further proof was his measly 2.8 average yard gain which is not as potent as his previous outings.

Jacobs will appeal these calls by the NFLPA. It's mostly to try and convince them about how certain types of roughness are integral to the game. Until then, Aidan O'Connell's most elite rusher might have to take it easy in pushing defenders around after what happened against Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll's squads.