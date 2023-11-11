Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn't pleased with the NFL fining him more than $21,000 for a play during the Raiders-Giants game.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn't too happy with the NFL right now. The rusher was fined $21,855 by the league for a play that occurred during a Week 9 game with the New York Giants. On the play, Jacobs ran into contact on a third down call in the red zone. Jacobs disagreed strongly with the fine.

“Y’all gotta chill with the bs,” Jacobs wrote to the NFL on X, following the announcement of the fine. The fine was the largest to come from the league for Week 9 play, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. The league is cracking down on lowering the head to initiate contact with other players.

Las Vegas ended up winning the game against the Giants 30-6. Jacobs had a strong game for the Raiders, running for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. But his performance will likely be overshadowed by the play-and Jacobs isn't the first running back to get fined for initiating contact. Eagles running back D'Andre Swift was fined $9,857 just a week ago for a similar type of run against the Commanders. The NFL is increasingly calling runs initiating contact by lowering the head “unnecessary roughness.”

It will be interesting to see the NFL's response to Jacobs' criticism. The league is showing less restraint when it comes to fining players this season, and history shows it's not usually a good idea to get into a war of words with the league. Still, one can see why Jacobs would be frustrated. This is not an argument the NFL has used in the past as a way to fine players.

Las Vegas's next game is against the New York Jets Sunday night at 8:20 Eastern.