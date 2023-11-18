Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs picks up a fine worth over $20,000 for the second week in a row against the New York Jets

In a recurring pattern of infractions, the NFL has once again fined Las Vegas Raiders star running back, Josh Jacobs, this time slapping him with a $21,855 penalty for unnecessary roughness during a run in Week 11's game against the New York Jets. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, this fine mirrors the exact amount levied against Jacobs for a similar play just one week prior, showcasing a concerning consistency in his on-field conduct.

The fines come in the context of the NFL's intensified focus on player safety, particularly targeting actions that involve lowering the head during plays. The league has been steadfast in its commitment to reducing dangerous plays and preventing head injuries, making it clear that penalties and fines will be imposed to deter such behavior.

While Josh Jacobs' aggressive playing style is undoubtedly an asset for the Raiders, the repeated fines underscore the league's commitment to maintaining player safety and enforcing rules aimed at preventing unnecessary risks. As such, Jacobs (and others with similar play styles that include lowering their head) will need to be more cognizant of conduct on the feel and begin to phase out what has likely been a habit since the Pop Warner era, when there was little awareness surrounding head injuries in football.

As fines continue to accumulate, it remains to be seen whether Josh Jacobs will adjust his playing style or face further consequences from the league. The NFL's consistent disciplinary actions emphasize the gravity of the issue and the league's determination to change its image to an organization that prioritizes player safety above all else.