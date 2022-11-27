Published November 27, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams got a double whammy for arguing a rough no-call during their Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos.

The NFL has fined Adams $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct, pointing out his abusive language towards an official after he complained about a no-call on a Justin Simmons hit on him. For those who missed it, Simmons collided with Adams’ head and neck area, resulting in an incomplete pass. No flag was thrown despite the obvious illegal hit, prompting the Raiders star to yell at back judge Dino Paganelli.

Interestingly, the NFL did confirm that Simmons’ hit was illegal, even punishing him for unnecessary roughness on the play. Adams still got the bigger fine for complaining, though, as the Broncos safety only had to pay $15,914.

That certainly won’t make Davante Adams happy. After all, it was the officials who made a mistake and he had to suffer from a heavier punishment.

Sure enough, the nearly $30,000 fine is just a small amount to Adams, who signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas in the 2022 offseason. However, it’s still bizarre that he’s given a higher fine than Simmons. It’s not the first time a player received such penalty for arguing a no-call, though, since it already happened to DK Metcalf in Week 10.

Adams will look to move on from the incident in Week 12 when the Raiders play the Seattle Seahawks. Hopefully, he won’t burn a serious hole in his pocket this time around.