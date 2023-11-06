Josh Jacobs is hyped after the Raiders beat the Giants in Week 9 to get their first win since the firing of Josh McDaniels.

It's a new era for Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders — and they passed their first test since the firing of Josh McDaniels. Jacobs definitely loved the way his team played on Sunday against the New York Giants at home less than a week since McDaniels was handed his walking papers and got replaced by interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

😤 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) November 6, 2023

Jacobs led the Raiders on the ground with 98 rushing yards on 26 carries. Two of Las Vegas' three touchdowns in the game were also from him, with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers scoring the other one (also on the ground).

With a largely unproven quarterback in Aidan O'Connell starting in lieu of Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders leaned on Jacobs and their rushing attack to lead the way on offense. Las Vegas also won the battle on defense by a mile, as the Raiders' stop unit came away with eight sacks and two interceptions.

Granted that they faced a disjointed Giants offense that also missed the services of Daniel Jones for the most part of the game, the Raiders' defense still has to be commended for an inspiring performance Las Vegas hopes will spark a major turnaround for the team.

Although the Chiefs are seemingly running away with the AFC West title, the Raiders are still very much in the race for a Wild Card ticket in the conference with a 4-5 record — also good for second in the division.

The Raiders, who prevented another three-game losing skid with their win over the Giants, will stay home and prepare for a showdown against the New York Jets in Week 10.